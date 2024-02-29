"If you ever come back to Brazil, I'm going to f**king get you" - IShowSpeed claims a Brazilian threatened to "kill him" for tackling Kaká

On February 28, 2024, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" claimed that a Brazilian individual threatened to "kill him" if he visited the South American country again. During the Just Chatting segment, IShowSpeed recalled an incident at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, where a Brazilian individual said he would "get him" for IShowSpeed's controversial sliding tackle against Kaká during the Match For Hope charity game.

The 19-year-old elaborated:

"Chat, tell me why. A random Brazilian came up to me, chat. This was like two or three days ago. I think I was in... I had a stop in Paris, I think. I had a stop in France, then some random Brazilian came up to me and said, 'Speed, you motherf**ker,' in like a Brazilian accent."

He continued:

"'Speed, you motherf**ker! If you ever come back to Brazil, I'm going to f**king get you.' Some random f**king guy!"

Expand Tweet

"If I come back to Brazil, they're going to kill me" - IShowSpeed says he is not lying about getting threatened by a "random Brazilian" at Paris airport

At the four-minute mark of his recent YouTube livestream, fans asked IShowSpeed if he planned to return to Brazil. In response, the content creator recalled his controversial tackle on Kaká during the Match For Hope charity game, claiming that people wanted to "kill him" for it.

IShowSpeed said:

"Will I ever come back to...? Bro, I tackled Kaká and they said don't come back to Brazil, chat. They said, chat, if I come back to Brazil, chat, they're going to kill me, bro. So chat, I don't know when I can come back to Brazil."

The Ohio native then stated that his passport was "getting fixed" and that he would receive a Brazilian passport:

"I will come back to Brazil. My passport is getting fixed right now. I'm about to get a Brazilian passport. I've been talking to the, you know, the s**t, so I'm getting my passport and s**t. You know what I'm saying? Chat, we will see."

Timestamp: 00:04:20

At this point, IShowSpeed recalled an incident at the Paris airport involving a "random Brazilian" who threatened him. The streamer asserted that he would not lie to his audience, saying:

"I can tell he was Brazilian, chat. I can tell he was, y'all! Hey chat, I would not lie to you, bro. I would not lie to y'all, bro. I was in an airport, bro. Rando came up to me, 'If you ever come back to Brazil, I'm going to f**king get you. What you did to Kaká was not good.' I was like, 'Bro.' I was just like, 'What, bro?' And chat, I wouldn't lie to y'all!"

During a livestream on February 27, 2024, IShowSpeed claimed to have apologized to Kaká for the controversial tackle. He stated that he "did not know" that slide-tackling a legend was disrespectful.