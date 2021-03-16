"If you don't start complimenting my body..": Twitch streamer slams viewers for praising her personality

The Twitch streamer, who goes by the username katsplayTwitch, appeared to roast her viewers in a clip after one of them complimented her personality.

KatsplayTwitch is a streamer who spends most of her time talking to her viewers in the Just Chatting category. She has nearly 40,000 followers on the platform and her chat gets some decent traffic to interact with.

In general, she dresses like the stereotypical E-girl that many Twitch users have pointed out or complained about on the platform for a while now. In fact, much of katsplayTwitch's theme is based around that entire idea while being unapologetic about it.

When a viewer complimented her personality, she went on a quick rant about why she doesn't want any compliments towards her as a person.

"I didn't f***ing start my Twitch channel to be commemorated on my f***ing personality. I came here to be complimented on my boobs. And if you guys don't start f***ing complimenting my body right now, that I am selling on the internet for views, this is my marketing plan, you guys have to f***ing leave."

The clip is already circulating on social media, and is now one of katsplayTwitch's most viewed clips. Many were quick to say that she was one of the most honest streamers on the platform when it comes to how e-girls operate on Twitch. But there might be more to her stream in general.

KatsplayTwitch plays into the stereotypical e-girl role on the Twitch platform

This is the most honest streamer on Twitch pic.twitter.com/oUwhGJwdsj — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 15, 2021

On one hand, katsplayTwitch is certainly streaming like an e-girl. The clothes, the Just Chatting, and the way that she interacts with her chat. But on the other hand, she is unapologetic about it and when reviewing her other clips, much of it seems like satire.

She falls into a gray area because she certainly still streams and profits off of how Twitch 'simps' may watch her content. But katsplayTwitch is clearly making a parody of how seriously some e-girls take themselves while streaming. The clipin which she scolds the viewer is convincing, but is likely a performance on her part to play the troll version of a Twitch e-girl.

Of course, it's another chance for debate on the platform over whether e-girls are affecting the Twitch platform to a high degree, or if they are really just background noise. KatsplaysTwitch will probably continue to walk in her own gray area.