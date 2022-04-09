"Imagine buying character customization presets": Lost Ark players reportedly engaging in illegal preset sales

Lost Ark offers one of the most detailed and flexible customization options to players when it comes to their characters. There are existing classes that differ in their designs and outlook. Players can customize them further using the different cosmetics available in the game. There are also character presets that users can follow to build their characters. These are widely available on the internet, but a few are making money out of them.

Lost Ark's Western release has limited content compared to the other versions. However, more and more content is being added, with new classes and bosses coming in April and May. Players can customize everything from their armor plates to their mounts. However, asking for money in exchange for character presets isn't just shoddy; it's against the terms and conditions of the game.

Lost Ark community moderator asks players to report people who sell character presets

On April 8, 2022, a Lost Ark forum user called Aegi brought up an alarming fact. They said that they noticed specific individuals selling character presets for about $10 each, and this was being done either on Discord or through the sellers' websites.

The user asked if it was legal, given that it's already been declared illegal in Korea. The preset sellers were even copying designs from the Korean versions and making money out of them.

In response, community manager Roxx replied that any act like this is entirely illegal. They also suggested that what players can do is report the sellers if they know their account.

Roxx accepted that reporting accounts can be complicated since it's hard to track who is engaging in the activity. Additionally, they also stated that paying $10 for the character presets isn't worth it as there are plenty of options available freely over the internet.

Why is the selling of character presets for money illegal in Lost Ark?

The character presets are designs that players create on their characters. The design is a creation of the player's mind, and they use a variety of available items in the game. However, all the items and character designs are part of Lost Ark's assets, thus making them proprietary assets of Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG.

This is the sole reason why the sale of character presets is banned in Korea. With the latest discovery, a similar outcome should be expected for the Western version. For the time being, players should refrain from purchasing any form of character presets in exchange for real-life money.

