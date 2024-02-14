"Imagine how fast Mikey would dislocate all of Sneako's joints" - Fans react as Nate Diaz puts Rumble streamer in a brutal armlock

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" ventured further into combat territory as he engaged in a sparring session with none other than former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. While Nico doesn't claim to be the finest grappler and identifies more as an amateur boxer, he challenged himself by putting his MMA skills to the test against Nate.

However, the outcome unfolded as anticipated. As a seasoned professional well-versed in various grappling techniques, Nate swiftly executed an arm lock on the streamer. The hold appeared to be quite painful. Reacting to the clip, one user remarked:

Sneako taps out after Nate Diaz puts him through an armbar

Sneako's latest stream featured none other than the popular combat sports athlete and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. The two engaged in sparring sessions encompassing both boxing and MMA grappling.

Understandably, Nate had the upper hand regarding grappling and submissions. The MMA fighter was observed subjecting Nico to what appeared to be a rather painful armbar (A type of jiu-jitsu hold where the opponent's arm is targeted to create a forceful extension of the joints).

Naturally, this move is considered dangerous and can potentially cause dislocations. The streamer quickly tapped out in response, acknowledging the submission. Watch the clip here:

This isn't the first time this month that the streamer has collaborated with an MMA athlete. He also sparred with UFC athlete Sean Strickland. The duo focused on practicing boxing techniques. Watch their entire stream here:

During Sneako's latest collaboration with Nate Diaz, he found himself in a precarious position. Nate applied a brutal armbar, prompting Nico to swiftly tap out. Fans watching the clip also shared their reactions to this intense moment. Here are some of the reactions:

Recently, there was some tension between Nico and Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mikey Musumeci. Mikey even went as far as offering the streamer an MMA fight (since he is in BJJ and Nico claims to be a boxer), but Nico showed reluctance to accept the challenge.