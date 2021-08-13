Immortals send Team Dignitas home without a win in their series sweep - LCS Playoffs Round 2

After Evil Geniuses mopped the floor with them, Team Dignitas looked to keep their playoff lifeline intact as they faced Immortals today, a team that finished worse than them in the LCS regular season. Despite holding a 3 game lead over IMT after the Spring and Summer Splits, DIG's plans burned to a crisp as their opponent took the series in 3 quick games. Immortals will move on with a perfect playoff record after today's win, leaving Dignitas empty-handed with 2 series losses.

IMT embarrasses DIG in a 3-game strike to move to the next LCS round

DIG left the playing floor today bleeding from all sides as IMT outscored them in kills 52-16. IMT's lowest kill count of the 3 games was 16, matching DIG's total throughout the day. Insanity, Raes, and Xerxe all carried their team to victory in different moments, displaying strong performances in multiple games.

Game 1

My brain said DIG would show up today, but my IMT prediction curse said otherwise. #LCS — Tim Sevenhuysen (@TimSevenhuysen) August 13, 2021

Immortals fired out of the gate with their sights on the prize: an LCS victory. Though the game started slow in terms of kills and objectives, IMT surged to 17 kills in comparison to DIG's 6 by the end of this 26 minute game. Insanity and Raes swapped typical champions as Lucian headed mid lane and Syndra acted as the APC.

Xerxe and Destiny landed several key knockups throughout the match that snowballed IMT's damage dealers and lead to multiple objective takedowns. DIG dropped the ball in Game 1 and attempted to regroup for a comeback in Game 2.

Game 2

IMT played a damn good series here today!



Diverse & strong drafts, and largely really strong gameplay / teamwork - I think they could threaten whoever falls to lower bracket to play em next!



Solo lane diff felt huge today for 2 players who made their playoff debut!#LCS — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) August 13, 2021

DIG needed to bounce back after their disappointing loss, but IMT put the pedal to the metal and exploded through Game 2 of the LCS playoffs. Raes popped off, finishing 10-0-3 and slaughtering Aphromoo and Neo on the Xayah/Rakan combination.

Grabbing a third of their kills in Game 1, DIG also only took 2 towers, leaving 4 drakes, a baron, and 7 towers to their opponent. It only took IMT 24 minutes to end this LCS game, proving their dominance for the second time in a row.

Game 3

IMT played 14 unique picks across 3 games. The only champ they repeated was Viego, which they flexed. They outclassed DIG at every point of all 3 games, smashing even harder than EG. This was a hugely impressive showing and they're a threat to anyone in the lower bracket. #LCS — Kaizen Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) August 13, 2021

With DIG's backs firm against the wall as they stared defeat in the eyes, they surged towards a comeback win with all their might. They doubled their kills from the previous 2 LCS games combined, took more drakes than IMT, and kept their opponent to their lowest kill count of the series.

However, IMT's momentum carried them to their third straight LCS win with Xerxe's monstrous Viego gameplay. IMT advances while DIG sits in the dirt without a win, disappointed in their 2021 LCS Playoff run.

Edited by Siddharth Satish