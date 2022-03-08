"In the coming years, we will see more female gamers doing wonders in the gaming industry": Hitesh “YesSmartyPie” Khangta

Females have a tough time establishing their identity in the gaming world, but it is heartwarming when men support them wholeheartedly in their quest to become successful gamers. Rather than just female solidarity, society as a whole should look up to female streamers who are genuinely talented in gaming.

When it comes to influencer marketing firms, OpraahFX is chosen by content creators to increase their reach. To celebrate Women’s Day, Sportskeeda Esports reached out to female streamers with the company and asked male streamers about their take on creating a fair and inclusive platform for everyone.

YesSmartyPie’s take on female gamers

YouTube is one of the best platforms for content creators from every field. Gaming content creators are benefitted due to the algorithm that helps them reach a better audience based on their content and frequency of uploads.

Hitesh “YesSmartyPie” Khangta is one of India's most successful Minecraft content creators. His YouTube channel has a subscriber count of 3.42 million and a combined view count of over 725 million.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, YesSmartyPie talked about why gaming should not be considered a male-dominated industry anymore:

"It is no surprise that females have reached the highest level in the gaming industry, since women are doing the same thing across all sectors. Once, all businesses were considered masculine. Over time, it seems that attitudes are changing. Gaming is not a male-dominated industry, but a profession that can be pursued by anyone with a genuine interest."

He also expressed his genuine belief that the number of female gamers will keep on rising:

"Moreover, I truly believe that whatever men can do, women can do better. In the coming years, we will see more and more female gamers doing wonders in the gaming industry."

Aside from Minecraft, YesSmartyPie also enjoys playing horror games, especially Resident Evil 3. He also streams on LOCO, a popular streaming platform, from time to time. To establish a strong foothold in the gaming world, women need more men like YesSmartyPie, who truly believe in their worth as gamers.

