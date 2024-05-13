"Incredibly weird move" - SomeOrdinaryGamers calls out streamer Keffals' fanbase for allegedly harassing his wife

Popular YouTuber Mutahar, better known as "SomeOrdinaryGamers," has called out the fanbase of political streamer Clara "Keffals". For those out of the loop, on May 12, 2024, SomeOrdinaryGamers uploaded a one-hour and 33-minute video featuring Keffals titled Why Keffals Is A Complete FRAUD...

Mutahar announced the YouTube video with the following tweet:

"Uploaded a new video regarding a serious fraud of an activist known as Keffals. Over an hour of deconstructing her various lies and examining her terrible lies will prove to you why she is (a) danger to (the) people they represent and those surrounding them."

Later that day, Clara responded to SomeOrdinaryGamers' social media post, accusing him of using a "transphobic caricature" in the video's thumbnail to represent her. She wrote:

"I understand people have criticisms of me. I don't think I am above being critiqued. That said, was it really necessary to use a transphobic caricature of me in the thumbnail while also not using my pronouns in the video announcement?"

Earlier today (May 13, 2024), Mutahar retweeted X user @FillaneAmmisto's post, in which they accused Keffals' fanbase of "harassing" the thumbnail artist into deleting their X account. They also claimed that the political commentator's community was allegedly harassing the 30-year-old commentary YouTuber's wife.

Commenting on the situation, SomeOrdinaryGamers remarked:

"Crapping on my wife is just an incredibly weird move. Jen is the furthest thing from a 'neo-nazi' and has been the greatest support for me. She's nothing short of the prettiest and smartest person I've ever been with. Childish behavior."

What did SomeOrdinaryGamers say about Keffals in his YouTube video?

In the previously mentioned YouTube video, SomeOrdinaryGamers described Keffals as "one of the most dangerous people" on the internet. He elaborated:

"Today's video is one that required quite a fair bit of research and it's one that I should have released a few weeks ago. It's a video that might be one of my most controversial videos, but one that required looking back years upon years of internet history to come to an actual conclusion of one of the most dangerous people on the web."

Mutahar stated that the streamer is "not necessarily a popular activist," adding:

"An international transgender activist that some of you all may know as Keffals. Now Keffals is not necessarily a popular activist. They're an online transgender activist known for fighting against the controversial website - Kiwi Farms. Her campaign saw mainstream attention after a highly publicized swatting, where she alleged mistreatment by the Canadian Police Services."

According to Mutahar, Keffals' "entire career" was a "lie":

"With the media and an community backing her, she raised over $100,000 on GoFundMe to recoup her losses and pursue legal action against law enforcement. This is the story the public heard all the way up in 2022. Turns out, her entire career and almost everything she said is a lie."

SomeOrdinaryGamers is a popular commentary channel on YouTube, with over 3.71 million subscribers. Last year, he made headlines when gaming YouTuber Jirard "The Completionist" was accused of committing a charity fraud.