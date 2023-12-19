SomeOrdinaryGamers releases Discord call with The Completionist, latter admits knowing funds had not been donated to charity since 2021

The latest developments in the ongoing dispute involving Jirard "The Completionist" include new updates. Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" recently uploaded their complete Discord Call with Jirard on his YouTube channel. During the conversation, Jirard was questioned about the alleged undisclosed funds meant for charity, adding a new dimension to the controversy.

Remarkably, during the call, Jirard claimed that he had been unaware of the funds not being directed to the Alzheimer's charity until 2021. He said:

"I knew it was sitting there at a certain point and that's what made me proactive. I was made aware in 2021 that the money had not moved yet and that's what made me go, 'That's not f**king cool,' and that's when I got personally involved."

(Timestamp: 01:52)

"Make a bigger impact rather than making small donations": The Completionist explains why he did not donate the money

For those not up to date, The Completionist and his charity organization, The Open Hand Foundation, have faced scrutiny in recent weeks. Emerging evidence suggests that they may not have contributed any of the funds they collected to charitable causes.

Earlier today, December 19, Mutahar released a 48-minute-long audio call with Jirard. In this conversation, Jirard asserted that the reason for their inability to donate was a deliberate decision to make a lump sum contribution all at once. He said:

"I have a paper trail of us talking to other organizations as early as 2021, in an attempt to pay them what they owed and most of the conversations we had from some of the bigger orgs like Alzheimer's, they were like, 'Look if you're not gonna pay more than six figures then you're just gonna waste it'."

He added:

"So the goal on the backend from my family that I have been told is like, we're just gonna raise a bunch of money and give it to one org and make a bigger impact rather than just giving smaller donations."

During the call, The Completionist denied any wrongdoing or embezzlement of money. He argued that if there had been any malpractice, the government would have detected it.

How did the fans react?

Going by the trend, The Completionist is not the most favorable of creators within the YouTube circle right now, Naturally, the call recording elicited a lot of critical responses:

Fans critical of Jirard (Image via YouTube/SomeOrdinaryGamers)

Karl Jobst, another YouTuber, has contributed to the controversy by releasing an incriminating video against Jirard and his Open Hand Foundation. In the video, Jobst presented substantial documentation suggesting that the funds collected had not been directed toward charitable causes as claimed.