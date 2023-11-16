“YouTube rejected it” - Karl Jobst reveals Open Hand Foundation attempted to take down his video featuring The Completionist

On November 14, Karl Jobst, a YouTuber boasting 905K subscribers, posted a video scrutinizing Jirard "The Completionist" and his Open Hand Foundation, alleging potential "charity fraud." These assertions raised eyebrows, given Jirard's reputation for actively promoting awareness and fundraising for dementia research.

Although The Completionist has not addressed the issue publicly, Karl Jobst shared screenshots of his email and suggested that the Open Hand Foundation attempted to remove his video by filing a privacy complaint to YouTube. Here's what his post read:

"Someone within the Open Hand Foundation made a privacy complaint against my video. YouTube rejected it."

"You can't file a complaint on behalf of someone else" - Karl Jobst explains his claim about The Completionist

The Completionist and his Open Hand Foundation have faced significant criticism in the days following the release of Karl Jobst's video. On November 15, it was reported that they attempted to have his video, which criticized them, taken down.

Although the email did not explicitly mention the foundation's name, Karl Jobst asserted that YouTube does not permit random individuals to file complaints on behalf of others. This led him to suggest that the complaint likely originated from The Completionist or his Open Hand Foundation:

"YouTube only accepts complaints from first parties, you can't file a complaint on behalf of someone else. So either it was them (most likely and no reason to believe otherwise) or someone convinced YouTube it was them."

What did the community say?

While Karl's post generated a plethora of comments on X, here are some of the noteworthy ones:

What were the allegations against the Open Hand Foundation?

The Completionist and the Open Hand Foundation are confronted with serious financial allegations, as Karl Jobst presented evidence in his video, showcasing discrepancies in the company's tax filing records.

As an example, Karl demonstrated in his video how the tax documents indicated that the Open Hand Foundation received over 100K each year for the past few years. He pointed out that a few thousand dollars were deducted as expenses, while the remainder was retained in the account.

In response to Karl's allegations, they reached out to him via email, asserting that they had not engaged in any illegal activities. They emphasized their commitment to collaborating with individuals they consider suitable to receive the funds.