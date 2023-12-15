“Textbook definition of charity fraud”: Karl Jobst fires back at The Completionist over legal threat amid controversy

Jirard Khalil, also known as The Completionist, is facing scrutiny once more following Karl Jobst's latest video that delves into Jirard's financial affairs. This comes as a follow-up to Karl's November videos, where he presented evidence highlighting Jirard's alleged failure to allocate funds appropriately from the donations received for his Open Hand Foundation.

Jirard, who posted a video last week, vehemently denied all accusations and went so far as to issue a threat of legal action against individuals like Karl Jobst and Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers."

Despite his passionate self-defense, Karl was particularly unimpressed, describing The Completionist's actions as:

“Textbook definition of charity fraud.”

Karl Jobst calls out The Completionist over recent video, says he is using his dead mother as a "shield"

Following Jirard's recent video, Karl Jobst released a third installment focusing on The Completionist and his Open Hand Foundation. In Jirard's video, he explained that he had not engaged in any form of charity fraud. Reacting to this, Karl said:

"He seems to apologize for misleading statements. Except, he doesn't. He apologized if you are felt you were misled and he apologizes for making statements that were potentially misleading."

He shared a snippet of The Completionist's stream (taken from 2020), where the latter claimed to be one of the main partners of the University of San Francisco. To this, Karl said:

"He said in 2020 that he was currently one of the main funding support partners of the University of San Francisco. This lie is so bat-sh*t insane, it's impressive and keep in mind the Open Hand Foundation has never given a single dollar to the University of San Francisco."

He added:

"It means they give so much money that they are one of their main funding support partners. It means Jirard has to know exactly how much money the Open Hand Foundation is giving. He has to know what other entities are giving and then he has to compare the two."

Karl Jobst highlighted another point from Jirard's latest video, specifically noting a contradiction. In Jirard's explanation, he mentioned that some funds from his Indieland stream were reserved for production costs. However, during the actual stream, Jirard had explicitly stated that none of the money would be touched. Karl reacted by stating:

"Does Jirard not understand that he is admitting to embezzlement here? Just to be clear, a charity using donations to cover expenses isn't illegal. It's totally normal. But that's not what Jirard did. Jirard lied to the public."

Another point raised in Jirard's video was his intention to make a restricted donation. Karl refuted this point as well, stating:

"Not passing along money that people have entrusted to you to give to charity because you don't have enough money and you really want to make a restricted donation is completely bullsh*t. That is not a sufficient reason to hold funds."

Additionally, Karl explained that Jirard is allegedly leveraging his own mother's death as a means to garner sympathy and deflect criticism.

"Constantly bringing up his dead mother every single chance he gets. He uses her to gain sympathy. He uses her to try to get money and he uses her as a shield against criticism."

Of course, Karl is not the only YouTuber delving into the controversy surrounding The Completionist. Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" also uploaded his reaction to Jirard's video on his channel.