"Paints more contradictions into the light" - SomeOrdinaryGamers responds to The Completionist's legal threat

Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers," one of the initial YouTubers to raise concerns about Jirard Khali or The Completionist's Open Hand Foundation's financial discrepancies, has provided a comprehensive and detailed reply to Jirard's recent response on the matter.

For context, Jirard took to his YouTube channel to deny any fraudulent activity and even provided proof to back up his claim. Mutahar, however, did some further digging into the matter and found out that the documents, despite being official, did not quite match his story. He said:

"Paints more contradictions into the light."

SomeOrdinaryGamers calls out The Completionist for his documents

In his response video, The Completionist shared links to documents claiming that his company was registered as a charity organization. However, SomeOrdinaryGamers pointed out that The Open Hand Foundation continued to file under 990-PF, designed for private institutions, instead of using 990-EX or 990, which are meant for public organizations.

Here's a screenshot of The Open Hand Foundation's 990-PF form in 2021 (despite the IRS stating that their private status ended in 2020):

Mutahar calls out The Completionist for his documents (Image via YouTube)

Speaking about The Completionist's response video, Mutahar remarked:

"These (Jirard's statements) were potentially implying donations had been made when they had not yet been. That is f**king legally speaking is you literally trying to downplay actual misleading claims which is where we looked into charity fraud as a definition."

He added:

"If he was blatantly honest during Indieland about, 'Yeah, we're not actually donating the money this f**king year to AFTD and lot of these organizations, we're gonna stockpile this money so that we can make a big restricted donation later,' there would be no f**king story. The whole story exists because people were misled."

SomeOrdinaryGamers also highlighted a discrepancy in Jirard's statements. In a podcast on November 4, 2023, Jirard mentioned actively working with several organizations. However, a few weeks later, during a call with Mutahar and Karl Jobst, he admitted being aware since 2022 that the funds had not been donated.

This suggests that in the podcast, Jirard may have been dishonest about actively collaborating with the organization while being aware of the lack of financial contributions. In light of this, Mutahar said:

"Why can't he respond to this exact clip? This is well after, around Indieland 2023, after he found out about this mishandling of money, the fact that the money hasn't been going anywhere. Why does he continue to list actual names of these charities?"

Another point of contention arose when Jirard initially asserted in his earlier streams that none of the funds had been utilized. However, in his response video, he admitted that some money had indeed been set aside for production costs.

The situation may evolve, and it will be interesting to see if there are any further statements or clarifications from The Completionist regarding the concerns raised by SomeOrdinaryGamers.