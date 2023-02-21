"Where is $100K?": Twitch streamer Keffals faces scam allegations after revealing drug addiction since starting GoFundMe campaign last year 

Twitch streamer and content creator Keffals' recent Twitter posts, where she revealed having problems with drug addiction, have come under fire as scam allegations have been levied against her by many on the internet.

For those out of the loop, the Canadian streamer was in the news in August 2022 for being swatted due to some transphobic elements online. For context, "Keffals" Clara Sorrenti is known for her trans activism and is trans herself, and has been the subject of a lot of trolling in the past.

As the news of her being an addict spreads, comments alleging fraud and scam with respect to Sorrenti's GoFundMe campaign, which took place around the same time, have flooded her replies. Here is one such example of a tweet insinuating that she used all the money meant to cover her legal fees to buy drugs.

Marcin @gargantuflex @keffals Where is 100k mlady? Smoked in crack pipe or snorted? Btw nice scam, I would never have a spine to scam ppl for 100k and get away with it. Clap clap @keffals Where is 100k mlady? Smoked in crack pipe or snorted? Btw nice scam, I would never have a spine to scam ppl for 100k and get away with it. Clap clap

"Did you use the money for drugs": Clip of Twitch streamer ChudLogic discussing possible scam allegations against Keffals goes viral

As a political commentator. Clara is no stranger to controversy. As an openly trans streamer, she has been quite vocal about the hate she receives on the internet and has clashed with other creators in the space.

Her beef with popular YouTube streamer Destiny is quite well known and caused quite a stir in July 2022 after Twitch banned her shortly after announcing an "expose" of the man.

keffals @keffals regardless of how you feel about me, addiction is a disease. no one chooses to struggle with substance abuse and it's has been a lifelong struggle for me. shaming people for it and mocking people for it does not encourage them to get help and get better. please do better. regardless of how you feel about me, addiction is a disease. no one chooses to struggle with substance abuse and it's has been a lifelong struggle for me. shaming people for it and mocking people for it does not encourage them to get help and get better. please do better.

A couple of days ago, she posted a Twitter thread explaining her addiction and criticized people for mocking it online. In subsequent tweets, Keffals also revealed that she has been to rehab in the past and will be pursuing the same again.

keffals @keffals I'm currently looking into inpatient rehab. when I flesh out my thoughts, I'll post a video going into detail about all of this and the struggles that I've been having. This will be my last tweet for a while. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love you all. I'm currently looking into inpatient rehab. when I flesh out my thoughts, I'll post a video going into detail about all of this and the struggles that I've been having. This will be my last tweet for a while. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love you all.

Yesterday, the Twitch streamer had a follow-up where she apologized for her erratic behavior and promised to be better in the future.

keffals @keffals keffals @keffals regardless of how you feel about me, addiction is a disease. no one chooses to struggle with substance abuse and it's has been a lifelong struggle for me. shaming people for it and mocking people for it does not encourage them to get help and get better. please do better. regardless of how you feel about me, addiction is a disease. no one chooses to struggle with substance abuse and it's has been a lifelong struggle for me. shaming people for it and mocking people for it does not encourage them to get help and get better. please do better. one last thing: sorry about my erratic behavior and anyone who has felt hurt by my actions. I do not expect any apologies. I am getting help first and foremost for myself because I want to be a better person. twitter.com/keffals/status… one last thing: sorry about my erratic behavior and anyone who has felt hurt by my actions. I do not expect any apologies. I am getting help first and foremost for myself because I want to be a better person. twitter.com/keffals/status…

The recent drug addiction and scam charges being leveled against Keffals have drawn the attention of r/LivestreamFail after a clip from ChudLogic discussing the matter was posted a few hours ago. The clip has since gotten almost 100K views.

In it, ChudLogic, who recently returned from a ban, discussed the potential ramifications of the drug addiction story on the fact that she ran a GoFundMe campaign around the same time as the drug abuse. He questioned whether the $100K+ raised was in any way used to fuel her addiction, stating:

"The fact that you are now talking about having this addiction, and it seemingly happened around this GoFundMe situation, did you use the money for drugs? Because if you did, that would be f*cking insane."

He notes that it would be impossible for Keffals to prove that she didn't use the money for drugs unless she releases some records of the funds raised from the GoFundMe campaign. The amount was touted as a fund for her legal battles. ChudLogic opined:

"Obviously she can't prove that she didn't use the money on drugs. But I think what she ought to do is at least release some information about the money now in order to try to establish what happened to that."

Social media reacts to scam allegations against Keffals

As comparisons with notorious gambling addict and self-professed scammer ItsSliker star float around, the allegations of her being disingenuous with the funds from the campaign have started to gain ground. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter and Reddit:

Nyoomf @ItsNyoomf @k155b01 @keffals Use all the drugs you want, maybe just don’t scam people to pay for it @k155b01 @keffals Use all the drugs you want, maybe just don’t scam people to pay for it

TacticalDeuce @TacticalDeux @keffals That's really bad and I do hope you can stay off drugs but at best it's just a reason, at worst it's another problem but never an excuse. Just as gambling addiction is not an excuse to scam your fans off of their money, drugs isn't either. Get treated and stay off social media. @keffals That's really bad and I do hope you can stay off drugs but at best it's just a reason, at worst it's another problem but never an excuse. Just as gambling addiction is not an excuse to scam your fans off of their money, drugs isn't either. Get treated and stay off social media.

nordmar @nordmarpl @keffals it's the same tier of scam as sliker fueling his gambling addiction by e-begging. go off farming sympathy points, you getting none from reasonable people. @keffals it's the same tier of scam as sliker fueling his gambling addiction by e-begging. go off farming sympathy points, you getting none from reasonable people. https://t.co/meDDLbU4dz

The 28-year-old streamer from Ontario, Canada, has yet to comment on any of the scam allegations being leveled against her as more people question her for the GoFundMe campaign.

