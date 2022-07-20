Keffals banned from Twitch after announcing stream aimed at exposing Destiny's alleged transphobia

Clara "Keffals," a Twitch streamer known for political commentaries, was abruptly banned from the platform after announcing a stream directed at criticizing Destiny.

YouTube Gaming streamer Steven Kenneth "Destiny" was permanently banned from the purple platform this March for alleged "hateful conduct," plausibly due to his discussion surrounding a banned user on livestream.

keffals @keffals My account got mass reported before I even started and I am banned from Twitch. I'll do the stream on YouTube instead. You can't fucking stop me. My account got mass reported before I even started and I am banned from Twitch. I'll do the stream on YouTube instead. You can't fucking stop me.

The two political streamers have been at loggerheads for a while due to their opposing ideological stances. More specifically, their standing on trans rights. Clara is a trans activist who has publicly spoken against some of the YouTuber's views. Her recent stream was styled as an expose against Destiny and the ban forced her to shift the livestream to YouTube.

Twitter abuzz after Keffals blames Destiny's community for her Twitch ban

Keffals is a 28-year-old streamer from Ontario, Canada. She's identified herself as transgender since her teenage years, and after turning 18, she transitioned via gender-affirming surgery. She has repeatedly talked about the online hate she receives for her identity.

The ban reportedly happened after she was mass reported for her upcoming stream. She took to Twitter to accuse Destiny and his community of the incident. According to her tweet, after moving to YouTube, her stream was "brigaded" by people belonging to Destiny's community:

"On YoutTube, I was immediately brigaded by destiny's community and we had to turn youtube chat off. He doesn't want me to cover this. I am just about to start discussing his connections to kiwifarms."

keffals @keffals I was mass reported and banned on twitch, and upon restarting the stream on youtube I was immediately brigaded by destiny's community and we had to turn youtube chat off. He doesn't want me to cover this. I am just about to start discussing his connections to kiwifarms. I was mass reported and banned on twitch, and upon restarting the stream on youtube I was immediately brigaded by destiny's community and we had to turn youtube chat off. He doesn't want me to cover this. I am just about to start discussing his connections to kiwifarms.

Exploring Destiny's connection to the highly controversial chat forum "kiwiforums," known for targeted harassment and group trolling, was supposed to be the crux of Keffal's stream. The seven-hour long stream also discusses his position on trans rights with respect to Destiny's manifesto, a huge document published by the streamer when he got banned from Twitch.

Twitter wonders why Keffals got banned

After she tweeted about her ban, her comment threads were filled with people trying to figure out the reason. While many felt the ban was unjustified, some reckoned her suspension was due to the offensive thumbnail used to promote the upcoming stream. The latter appears to be true:

keffals @keffals 𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂𝓜𝓪𝓬𝓢𝓱𝓸𝔀 @WillyMacShow Perfect example of if you go after other peoples money and platforms, you lose sympathy for when your own gets deleted twitter.com/streamerbans/s… Perfect example of if you go after other peoples money and platforms, you lose sympathy for when your own gets deleted twitter.com/streamerbans/s… i got banned for an image that included a list of transphobic and homophobic slurs that were actually used against me and invoked by a streamer that is banned from the platform for hateful conduct. anyone who laughs at me for getting banned for this just hates trans people twitter.com/WillyMacShow/s… i got banned for an image that included a list of transphobic and homophobic slurs that were actually used against me and invoked by a streamer that is banned from the platform for hateful conduct. anyone who laughs at me for getting banned for this just hates trans people twitter.com/WillyMacShow/s…

She even posted pictures to try and incriminate Destiny for the mass reporting which supposedly got her account banned. Some did argue that reporting offensive content is not exactly reprehensible. Twitteratis flooded her threads with arguments both for and against her views, as "Keffals" started trending on the platform:

Darius @EuthyphroYaBoi @keffals Your whole claim to fame was getting destiny banned and gloating about your role in it. Why are you acting surprised when it happens to you? @keffals Your whole claim to fame was getting destiny banned and gloating about your role in it. Why are you acting surprised when it happens to you?

NintendoSegaSonyXboxfan 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ @GrantSteiner5 @keffals Why do people want you banned? If it’s far right types, for a group that complains about cancel culture, they sure engage in it a lot. @keffals Why do people want you banned? If it’s far right types, for a group that complains about cancel culture, they sure engage in it a lot.

jack👤🌫 @jakoombse @keffals People saying you had two slurs in the wait screen, if so thats kinda on you @keffals People saying you had two slurs in the wait screen, if so thats kinda on you

Kyle @xJustMe881x @keffals I thought the right were all about free speech? @keffals I thought the right were all about free speech?

🧚🏻‍♀️ @Gen_IRL @keffals "I willingly violated TOS and got banned for it but I'm still the victim" @keffals "I willingly violated TOS and got banned for it but I'm still the victim"

JaKer @InternetUnwind



Destiny didnt put it on your screen, you did. That was such an obvious thing twitch would ban for its crazy the thought hadnt crossed your mind… or expected it. @keffals Sounds more like laughing at all he fact you put yourself in the position for that to fall back on you.Destiny didnt put it on your screen, you did. That was such an obvious thing twitch would ban for its crazy the thought hadnt crossed your mind… or expected it. @keffals Sounds more like laughing at all he fact you put yourself in the position for that to fall back on you.Destiny didnt put it on your screen, you did. That was such an obvious thing twitch would ban for its crazy the thought hadnt crossed your mind… or expected it.

Political streamers on Twitch and YouTube are almost always marred by one controversy or another. The ramifications feel inevitable since the internet is quite wary of a sensitive discourse.

Keffals has revealed that she will be streaming on YouTube for the next thirty days until Twitch lifts her month-long ban.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far