“We want to fight back”: Trans Twitch streamer Keffals vows to fight back after getting swatted despite moving house

Popular Twitch streamer and activist Clara "Keffals" has been forced to relocate from her home in Canada to an undisclosed location following constant doxing and swatting incidents. Unfortunately, despite moving to her new home, she is still being targeted. Amidst these turbulent circumstances, the streamer has vowed to fight back.

For those unaware, swatting is a criminal act of filing a complaint under false pretenses to send an emergency service response to the desired address. On August 9, 2022, the Twitch streamer posted a video on her YouTube handle explaining her first swatting incident.

Since that attempt, though, she has permanently moved out of her home to ensure her wellbeing. Despite taking multiple precautions, Keffals is still being swatted. However, this time she is trying to fight back against the criminal act:

"We want to fight back."

Twitch streamer Keffals is still being swatted despite changing address

Keffals is an outspoken force on the purple platform, trying to educate viewers about the LGBTQ+ community and pushing back against online hatred towards the trans community.

However, her public position has landed her in the midst of numerous swatting incidents, harassment, and critical comments over the past few months.

Back in August 9, 2022, Keffals reported her first swatting incident where she and her fiancé woke up to several police officers pointing loaded guns at them. Subsequently, the streaming personality moved out of her home, urging her well-wishers and fans to donate to her GoFundMe page.

Unfortunately, despite changing her address, she has been the target of more such attacks, with one heinous act involving people sending them pizzas using her dead name.

But instead of turning her back, Keffals is vowing to double down and expose all the culprits:

"Obviously, the pizza itself isn’t the problem ⁠— it’s the threat they send by telling me they know where I live and are willing to act on it in the real world. My fiance and I promptly checked out and are now staying at an undisclosed location.”

Explaining all the precautions she has been taking to safeguard her location from her viewers, Keffals revealed that she has now invested in a portable backdrop that can fit in a backpack to facilitate streaming. This will further help in keeping her location hidden:

"Every week I’m going to move to another one, and use a VPN to make sure no one can trace my IP. To ensure that no one is able to identify the furniture in the houses I am renting and match it with local listings in order to dox me, I am also using a greenscreen. I invested in a portable setup I can fit in a backpack so I can stream anywhere, and by doing all of this, no one can locate me and I can go back to streaming regularly."

Furthermore, Keffals even urged people to share her story as much as possible so that she can seek justice for herself and other LGBTQ+ victims who have suffered great losses due to swatting:

"We need as many people to see this story as possible, because it is the only way to seek justice for me and for countless others who have been victimized by them but do not have a platform to fight back."

Continuing her trail of thoughts, she further added:

“Kiwifarms has been able to get away with the things they have because they are relatively unknown outside of the internet. We need as many people as possible to know who they are if we want to fight back."

The streamer is currently living in Airbnbs rented by a third party to further keep her whereabouts under wraps.

Social media reacts to the horrifying swatting incident

As expected, the YouTube video instantly went viral, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers. A majority of YouTube users chimed in to provide their support as there was widespread concern for her safety.

Her GoFundMe page, set up to raise funds for her security, is nearing $100,000 CAD ($77,000 USD) and is now being used to seek justice for “blatant violations of the Human Rights Act and discrimination against me on the basis of gender identity and expression.”

Keffals' GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Keffals/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via YouTube)

Swatting is often, although not always, targeted towards big personalities such as content creators and streamers. Sadly, the egregious act is all too common for Twitch streamers nowadays.

In August alone, four swatting incidents have come to light, with law enforcement barging into various Twitch streamers' residences.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul