“I need to move immediately”: Twitch streamer Keffals left traumatized after getting swatted

For the third time this week, another terrifying swatting incident has come to light, leaving Twitch streamer Clara "Keffals" scared for her life. For those unaware, swatting is a criminal act of registering false complaints/emergencies at a local law enforcement center in order to send an armed emergency service response to the desired address.

It is often, although not always, targeted towards major online personalities, such as streamers, so that thousands of viewers get to witness the deadly consequences. On August 9, 2022, Keffals posted a video on her official YouTube channel, explaining the situation in its entirety to her viewers.

While providing some details about the traumatizing incident, the Twitch streamer revealed that she was swatted at midnight in London, Canada, on August 5, 2022. She and her fiancé woke up to several London police officers pointing loaded guns at them as they laid in bed.

"I need your help": Twitch streamer Keffals asks for help after being swatted at her own house

In her most recent YouTube video captioned, "My life is in danger. I need your help," Keffals revealed that she was swatted after an email impersonating her was sent to every city counselor in the city of London at 06.00 am in the morning, stating serious criminal acts.

According to the Twitch streamer herself, she was informed that the email stated that she had an illegal alarm system at her house, had already killed her mother, and was planning to shoot every single cisgender person in the city hall.

A distraught Keffals added:

"I was shown the email while I was being interrogated in police custody while the emails were riddled with grammatical errors and read more like something a troll would say than something I would sincerely say, the police took it seriously. Not only that, the email said my name was Clara Sorrenti, but also stated what my dead name was."

Naturally, the streaming personality is extremely concerned about her safety and is now planning to move out of her house immediately, urging her well-wishers and fans to donate to her GoFundMe page so that she can ensure her well-being as quickly as possible.

Keffals' GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Furthermore, Keffals pointed out that the incident had completely destroyed her life, with her work computers, phones, and other devices being taken away by law enforcement for further investigation. Additionally, the authorities also seized her fiancé's cell phone and laptop as well as his external drive, which contained important university documents and the thesis for his PhD.

Apparently, the entire process of going through all of these electronic devices by digital forensic professionals could take several months, according to her lawyer.

Copy of the complaint registered (Image via Clara Sorrenti/Twitter)

Since the incident, she has spent a considerable amount of money to replace all of her equipment and has now been released without charges, but is still the primary suspect in the ongoing criminal investigation. She concluded:

"It was a crime that was motivated by hatred against transgender people. It was a hate crime perpetrated against me. Instead of the police helping me, they terrorized me and my loved ones, traumatizing me and leaving my finance and I on the verge of losing everything."

Social media reacts to the horrifying incident

As expected, as soon as the video was released, it quickly went viral, eliciting many reactions from viewers across the world. A majority of YouTube users chimed in to provide their support as there was widespread concern for her safety. Her GoFundMe page has already crossed the $60,000 mark within a matter of a few hours.

Many even highlighted that the repercussions of making a hoax call to local law enforcement are extremely severe. Sharing a wide spectrum of concerns and support, here's what fans had to say:

Comments on the YouTube video 1/2 (Image via Keffals/YouTube)

Comments on the YouTube video 2/2 (Image 2/2 via Keffals/YouTube)

Sadly, swatting is all too common for Twitch streamers nowadays. In a strange course of events, this is the third swatting incident involving a Twitch streamer this week. Unfortunately, despite all the safety measures and strict rules against swatting, it is still prevalent as several high-profile creators and streamers are often subjected to such perilous situations, forcing them to relocate altogether.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S