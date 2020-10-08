IND Trance: PUBG Mobile ban, future of esports, favourite teammate, and more

Kaustubh "Trance" Walia is a PUBG Mobile pro who currently plays for TeamIND.

The 22-year-old from Kota, Rajasthan, plays as an Assaulter for his team. Trance is also active on several social media platforms, and goes by IND Trance. Here are the links: Instagram and YouTube

In an exclusive chat, Trance shares his personal and professional gaming experiences with Sportskeeda.

Q. Other than gaming, how were you in studies, and which field had you opted for?

A. Other than gaming I used to play football and other outdoor games to maintain good health, though I was never great at studies.

Q. How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A. My family always supported me in every situation no matter what they always stood beside me from the beginning and have never questioned me for playing.

Advertisement

Q. How did you start your career in competitive PUBG Mobile gaming?

A. I started my competitive career as Trance in 2018 in a Dreamhack event.

Q. Who is your favorite teammate, and why?

A. My favorite teammate is Kratos because we started this journey together in 2016, earlier we use to play in a cybercafe in Kota.

Q. Previous games you used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A. I used to play far cry 2, critical ops, rules of survival, etc.

Q. How is the PUBG Mobile ban affecting you, Trance?

A. PUBG Mobile ban is the worst for the competitive player, as it was like a passionate job for me.

Q. How are your close friends and family members reacting after the ban?

A. So my friends and family are reacting to it in a very chill way, in that they still encourage me to play new games.

Q. Which games have you been playing after the ban?

A. Lately I've exploring new games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Getting Over It, Critical Ops, and a lot more.

Q. What are your thoughts on 'FAUG'?

A. I don't have any opinions on the game as there is no official trailer or Beta version of the game yet.

Q. Are you willing to shift to any other competitive game?

A. Until PUBG Mobile gets unbanned I would like to test my skills in other games too.

Advertisement

Q. Do you think that the PUBG Mobile community can shift to CODM or Free Fire, and why?

A. It’s a slow process but we surely will be able to do it to either of the games, or even a completely new one.

Q. Who is the person in the community whom you can rely on blindly?

A. In the community I can rely blindly on Kratos and Krrish bhai, as they have supported me in every situation.

Q. What are your plans as a content creator?

A. As a content creator, I will surely be more regular first, and will entertain everyone at my level best.