Call of Duty Mobile India Cup: India's biggest COD Mobile tournament with a ₹35 lakh prize pool announced

Loco, an online streaming platform, and video game publisher Activision have announced the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup, a Call of Duty Mobile open tournament.

The event is the biggest Call of Duty Mobile tournament in the country and boasts a massive prize pool of ₹35,00,000. It is scheduled in two phases and will be played in the 5v5 mode. Anyone above the age of 18 can participate.

Format of the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup

The tournament will be played in five modes, i.e., Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Search and Rescue, Domination, and Hardpoint.

The two phases are:

Phase 1: Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open:

In this phase of the tournament, 2048 teams will fight each other in an open qualifier knockout format. It is scheduled from January 2nd to January 24th with a prize pool of ₹10,00,000. The top 16 teams will move to the next phase.

Phase 2: Call of Duty Mobile India Pro Cup:

Advertisement

Four invited pro teams will join the 16 finalists from the open (Phase 1) round. These sides will play in a round-robin league format where each team plays the other. It is scheduled from February 2nd to February 14th, with a prize pool of ₹25,00,000.

Also read: Call Of Duty Mobile India Challenge joins Airtel India Esports Tour

Registration details

The tournament registrations started today, i.e., December 18th, and will close after the first 2048 teams enroll, or till January 4th, whichever is earlier.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Players can open this link https://codmindiacup.com/

Step 2: They need to click on Register Now

Step 3: Users have to fill in the details, such as name, email id, COD Mobile User ID, Discord id, mobile number, etc., for all six players (including the substitute)

Step 4: They then have to upload passport size photos and valid address proofs

Step 5: Lastly, they can accept the terms and conditions and click on submit.

Also read: GoodGame1 announces GG1 Weekend Wars, featuring games like Free Fire, COD Mobile, Valorant, and more