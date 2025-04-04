India’s GodLike returns to PUBG Mobile scene ahead of Esports World Cup 2025

Indian esports organization GodLike Esports has announced its re-entry into the PUBG Mobile Esports scene. It has collaborated with Russia's Dagestan77 to form GodLike77. Previously, the company had partnered with Stalwart Esports in 2022, but the partnership ended in early 2023. Now, the team has once again collaborated with a foreign roster ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025.

Ad

GodLike77 will participate in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 Central and South Asia Spring. This tournament features three spots for the EWC 2025. The team will also look to dominate official regional events throughout the year and qualify for the Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

GodLike77 PUBG Mobile roster

Ad

Trending

Here is the five-man GodLike77 PUBG Mobile roster:

LimboBoom Magnum ShifuMVP Voston ZAD1RA

ShifuMVP is a well-known player worldwide. The 19-year-old star has performed exceptionally well in many major tournaments in the past.

LimboBoom has been in the scene for over four years. ZADIRA, a German player, has also participated in several events over the past two years. Magnum is a rising star who debuted in PUBG Mobile Esports in 2023.

On April 3, 2025, GodLike Esports announced its collaboration with Russia's Dagestan77, stating:

Ad

"GodLike Esports × DAGESTAN77. Two powerhouses. One battleground.mGet ready for something massive in PUBGmMobile".

Dagestan77 ranked 18th in the Global Championship 2024. The team narrowly missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals. While the players impressed with their skills and gameplay in a few matches, the squad failed to advance to the final stage of the tournament.

Dagestan77 also finished fourth in the PMSL EMEA Spring 2024 Europe Qualifier. The team finished second in the PMSL EMEA Fall 2024 Europe Qualifier and secured the seventh position in the PMSL EMEA Fall 2024.

Ad

GodLike77 will now aim to perform well in the PMSL 2025 Spring CSA, which will commence in a few weeks. A total of 20 teams from the Central and South Asia region will compete in the tournament. The top three clubs will secure a spot in the PMWC 2025, which features a massive prize pool of $3 million.

Ad

Founded in late 2018, GodLike is one of the fan-favourite organizations in India. It competes in several esports titles, including Pokemon UNITE, COD Mobile, BGMI, and FIFAe.

GodLike initially entered the PUBG Mobile scene with an Indian roster in 2019. However, the game has been banned in India since late 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.