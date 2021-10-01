Indian COD Mobile star Jash "Learn" Shah nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year award 2021

With the Esports Awards 6th Spotlight Show concluding today, the final list of nominees in various categories has been announced. Jash "Learn" Shah became the second Indian to be nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2021 award, which includes 9 other nominees from all around the world.

The announcement was made in a spotlight event hosted by Thom ‘F.’ Badinger alongside Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay and Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden. Through the course of the event, it was also revealed that the Esports Awards this year would be officially returning as a physical event. The 2020 Esports Awards were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Esports Awards 2021 will be held on November 20 at the Esports Stadium Arlington, Texas, USA. Nominees for the 2021 Esports Awards were announced in a total of 14 new categories consisting of Pro, On-Air, and Collegiate finalists.

Esports Awards Mobile Player of the Year 2021

Among the major categories in the Mobile Esports Awards, which debuted last year, is the Esports Mobile Player of the Year. Featuring some of the top names in the world of mobile esports, the list of nominees features Indian COD Mobile professional player Learn, aka Jash Shah. Also, the other major name listed in the category is the popular Chinese PUBG Mobile player Paraboy.

Here are the top 10 nominees:

1) Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng

2) Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek

3) Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos

4) Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim

5) Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno

6) Jash "Learn" Shah

7) Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay

8) Brian "Tectonic" Michel

9) Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha

10) Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva

With this nomination, Learn became the second Indian professional to be nominated for the Mobile Esports player awards after PUBG Mobile player and popular YouTuber Mortal, aka Naman Mathur was nominated last year. Mortal was also nominated for Streamer of the Year 2021.

More about Jash "Lean" Shah

Learn, who currently plays for the Indian esports organization TeamIND started, playing COD Mobile professionally at the start of 2020. Ever since his entry into the world of COD Mobile, Learn has experienced meteoric success dominating the Indian COD scene.

Jash Shah @learn_gg I trust my reflexes ❤️ ace + clutch in a scrim. I trust my reflexes ❤️ ace + clutch in a scrim. https://t.co/Ok7ZEktucl

Having won a whooping 27 championship with his team (major and minors included), Learn is one of the most decorated players in the world of COD Mobile.

Learn has also qualified twice for the COD Mobile World Championship along with his teammates. While playing under the banner of Team Mayhem, Learn qualified for the World Championship 2020 but unfortunately, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Learn is continuing his top form with his current squad, TeamIND, which has also qualified for the 2021 World Championship by winning the COD Mobile: SA and Middle East Championship.

Learn will be one of the top contenders for a podium finish in the awards. Voting for the awards is open, players and fans can head over to the official website of the Esports Awards to vote for their favorite players and talents.

