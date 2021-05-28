Indian PUBG Mobile-like game SICO's APK beta now available to download on the Play Store

The popularity of PUBG Mobile is unrivaled in the Indian mobile market, and its suspension has created a void. Since its ban, many Indian developers have come up with their games trying to fill this gap. One of the titles in the fray is SICO: Special Insurgency Counter Operations which is developed and published by Indic Arena.

SICO was announced in early March, with pre-registration and trailers being released in the same month. Finally, the developers have announced the commencement of the beta phase of the highly anticipated title. SICO’s beta is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Labeled as PUBG Mobile alternative, SICO’s beta releases on Google Play Store

Loading screen of SICO

Though players have labeled the title as an alternative game, Indic Arena has reiterated on several occasions that SICO is not an alternative to any game.

The announcement was made on SICO’s official handles as the beta was made available today, i.e., May 28th, 2021. The developers have revealed they have skipped a few features as they will be added in the future. Players can view the photo below:

Omissions in SICO's beta version

Players can create accounts using their email addresses or even log in through Facebook and Google accounts. Also, there is a feature to play the game as a guest.

In the beta version, players have three different modes to try out, including:

Domination Deathmatch Team Deathmatch

Users can host games

In addition to this, users can try out two maps, Mandapam and Warehouse. Moreover, players have the option to host their games with their friends.

How to download SICO

Only those who are a part of the testing program will be able to download and access SICO. Here are the steps that the players can follow to do so:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store page of SICO. Users can click here to get redirected to it.

Step 2: Next, users will have to click on the “Install” button.

The title will soon be downloaded and installed on the devices of the players.

They can join the testing program via this link.

