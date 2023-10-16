"Indian Shroud is insane": Twitch streamer's incredible Counter-Strike 2 skills leave fans amazed

Popular Twitch streamer Squeex (131K followers), famous for his Super Mario 64 speedrunning streams, has recently garnered significant praise for his fragging skills in Counter-Strike 2. Viewers were rather impressed as they witnessed the streamer expertly handling his assault rifle, eliminating three consecutive opponents and securing a crucial victory for his team.

Earlier today, on October 16, a video clip of the impressive gameplay was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. This post has already generated more than 50 comments. One user comically drew a comparison between the streamer and Michael "Shroud," the seasoned streamer and gamer, quipping:

"Indian Shroud is insane."

"Only streamer I can watch play CS2" - Fans heap praise as Twitch streamer Squeex makes insane gameplay

Squeex, who is primarily known for streaming Super Mario 64, has recently expanded his content to include Counter-Strike 2 gameplay, and he's proven to be quite skilled at it.

During his latest stream, the Twitch streamer ventured into the Dust 2 map and showcased his proficiency by delivering consecutive precise shots to eliminate opponents. Here's the clip in question:

The comparison with Shroud actually emerged earlier this month when Squeex pulled off a remarkable feat. He humorously raised his mouse to the level of his nose as if to scratch an itch, yet he still managed to secure a kill in the game. Here's what he said:

"Here we go. Here we go. Hey, let me just itch my nose. (Gets the kill) Oh, but Shroud has hair so like, he's like the coolest guy ever but lil' ol' Squeexy? Oh, cringe."

The streamer's gameplay received widespread approval from the community, largely attributed to his positive and enthusiastic demeanor. Many viewers pointed out that while numerous streamers tended to complain excessively during the games, they appreciated Squeex's refreshing and upbeat attitude. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Squeex is rapidly ascending the ranks to become a prominent content creator on Twitch, continually amassing a growing fan base. His popularity has also paved the way for collaborations with well-known streamers like Emily "ExtraEmily" and Matthew "Mizkif" from the Austin-based OTK group.

Notably, he was even selected as one of the hosts for this year's Streamer Awards, further solidifying his presence in the streaming community.

In addition to his ventures in Counter-Strike and Super Mario 64, the Twitch streamer has explored a variety of other games, including titles like Minecraft and Jump King.