Indian teams to be unable to compete in Garena Free Fire World Series 2021 due to Singapore travel restrictions

The prestigious Free Fire World Series 2021 is scheduled to be held in late May 2021 in Singapore. The tournament will feature 22 best teams from across the world fighting for the crown of champion and the lion’s share of the massive prize pool of $2 million.

Galaxy Racer and Team Elite were the two teams that were set to represent India at the tournament. In an extremely disheartening development, it was revealed that the Indian teams would be excluded from the grand event due to travel restrictions.

Singapore travel restrictions lead to Indian Free Fire teams being excluded from World Series 2021

The announcement stated:

Due to national travel restrictions, the two teams from India – Galaxy Racer Esports and Team Elite – will not be able to travel to Singapore to compete.

On Thursday (Apr 22) evening, the Singapore Government announced that all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days would not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 11.59pm, April 23.

We make this difficult decision to proceed with the World Series without the teams from India after having explored all options to include them. We empathize and share the disappointment of both teams and will award both teams with a share of the prize pool – to recognize their efforts and achievement in qualifying for the World Series.

Galaxy Racer and Team Elite had qualified for the finals and play-ins of the World Series due to their performance at the intensely competitive Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Finals.

The former managed to stage a comeback and scored close to 50 in the last three games to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, Team Elite had finished third, missing out on the championship by a whisker.

Teams qualified for Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals

Galaxy Racer (India - now excluded)

FLUXO (Brazil)

Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

Evos Esports ID (Indonesia)

Team Aze (Latin America)

Evos Esports TH (Thailand)

LGDS (Taiwan)

Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

Silence (CIS)

VIP Esports (MENA)

List of selected teams for Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-ins

DEA (MENA)

Team TG (Pakistan)

Team Riot (Bangladesh)

Team Elite (India - now excluded)

LOUD (Brazil)

First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

God's Plan (Latin America)

Attack All around (Thailand)

New Gank (Singapore)

HQ Esports (Vietnam)

Singularity Invincible (CIS)

Vaixourar (Europe)

With the exclusion of Galaxy Racers and Team Elite, the event would not feature any Indian representations.

