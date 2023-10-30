Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • “Influencer wrestling is an untapped market”: YouTuber Joe Weller makes WWE-style call out to Sidemen’s Behzinga, fans react

“Influencer wrestling is an untapped market”: YouTuber Joe Weller makes WWE-style call out to Sidemen’s Behzinga, fans react

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Oct 30, 2023 07:40 GMT
Joe Weller calls out Behzinga (Image via Sportskeeda)
Joe Weller calls out Behzinga (Image via Sportskeeda)

UK YouTuber Joe Weller has once again reaffirmed his determination to challenge Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" in a showdown. Although Joe initially expressed his desire to stage a boxing comeback and mentioned Ethan as one of his preferred opponents, he switched gears yesterday (October 29) by posting a short stunt video featuring WWE-style moves on a female and issuing a challenge to the Sidemen member.

There is some ambiguity regarding whether Joe intends to challenge Behzinga to a WWE-style wrestling match or continue to focus on the confines of boxing. Nevertheless, it has stirred the community's imagination. Wade Plemons, also a YouTuber, said:

"I have been saying Influencer Wrestling is an untapped Market. People forget Joe was on it before anyone else. This is a fun way to call out Ethan though."

"This is how you are getting dealt with" - Joe Weller calls out Behzinga through a WWE-styled stunt video

Joe Weller has once again emphasized his wish to face off against Behzinga from the Sidemen, whether in a boxing ring or a wrestling match. The YouTuber used his social media account to share a stunt video and issue a challenge to the 28-year-old, stating:

"Behzinga, this is how you are getting dealt with my boy!"

Towards the end of the video, dressed as The Undertaker, he added:

"Ethan, you're next buddy."

It's worth noting that Joe Weller is frequently regarded as a pioneer of YouTube boxing, with his bout against JJ "KSI" serving as a catalyst for many subsequent events in the YouTube boxing world.

However, Joe hasn't competed in the boxing ring since his loss to KSI in 2018. Similarly, Behzinga, despite being a regular gym-goer, hasn't formally entered the world of influencer boxing.

What did the fans say?

Joe Weller's call-out to Ethan has naturally sparked a plethora of responses from both the YouTube and boxing communities. Given the rising popularity of influencer boxing, a potential showdown between these two creators could indeed turn into a special night for their fans.

Reacting to Joe's video, here are some of the notable reactions made on X:

Fans give their reactions to Joe Weller&#039;s call-out post (Image via X)
Fans give their reactions to Joe Weller's call-out post (Image via X)

While Joe's recent call-out hasn't received a response from Ethan yet, it's worth mentioning that Ethan previously expressed his openness to a boxing match. However, he mentioned needing three to four months for preparations.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...