“Influencer wrestling is an untapped market”: YouTuber Joe Weller makes WWE-style call out to Sidemen’s Behzinga, fans react

UK YouTuber Joe Weller has once again reaffirmed his determination to challenge Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" in a showdown. Although Joe initially expressed his desire to stage a boxing comeback and mentioned Ethan as one of his preferred opponents, he switched gears yesterday (October 29) by posting a short stunt video featuring WWE-style moves on a female and issuing a challenge to the Sidemen member.

There is some ambiguity regarding whether Joe intends to challenge Behzinga to a WWE-style wrestling match or continue to focus on the confines of boxing. Nevertheless, it has stirred the community's imagination. Wade Plemons, also a YouTuber, said:

"I have been saying Influencer Wrestling is an untapped Market. People forget Joe was on it before anyone else. This is a fun way to call out Ethan though."

"This is how you are getting dealt with" - Joe Weller calls out Behzinga through a WWE-styled stunt video

Expand Tweet

Joe Weller has once again emphasized his wish to face off against Behzinga from the Sidemen, whether in a boxing ring or a wrestling match. The YouTuber used his social media account to share a stunt video and issue a challenge to the 28-year-old, stating:

"Behzinga, this is how you are getting dealt with my boy!"

Towards the end of the video, dressed as The Undertaker, he added:

"Ethan, you're next buddy."

It's worth noting that Joe Weller is frequently regarded as a pioneer of YouTube boxing, with his bout against JJ "KSI" serving as a catalyst for many subsequent events in the YouTube boxing world.

However, Joe hasn't competed in the boxing ring since his loss to KSI in 2018. Similarly, Behzinga, despite being a regular gym-goer, hasn't formally entered the world of influencer boxing.

What did the fans say?

Joe Weller's call-out to Ethan has naturally sparked a plethora of responses from both the YouTube and boxing communities. Given the rising popularity of influencer boxing, a potential showdown between these two creators could indeed turn into a special night for their fans.

Reacting to Joe's video, here are some of the notable reactions made on X:

Fans give their reactions to Joe Weller's call-out post (Image via X)

While Joe's recent call-out hasn't received a response from Ethan yet, it's worth mentioning that Ethan previously expressed his openness to a boxing match. However, he mentioned needing three to four months for preparations.