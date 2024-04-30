“Intentions were definitely f**king selfish” - xQc opens up about allegedly cheating on former girlfriend with Adept

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to a recent stream on the Stake-owned platform to share some insights over a controversy he found himself in. For context, back in 2023, there were allegations of Felix cheating on his then-girlfriend Fran with one of his other ex-partners Adept. In fact, during Fran's stream in August 2023, Felix was asked whether he would confirm or deny it, to which Felix said:

"I will confirm (it)."

Both Fran and Felix have however moved on from this incident. Recently in a stream, however, when a member of his chat highlighted this controversial past of his, the streamer responded by stating,

"Intentions were definitely f**king selfish."

"You act as if it's a pattern that I do" - xQc responds to chat asking about his alleged cheating incident

xQc seemed rather restless during one of his recent streams. The streamer responded to those who had referenced his infamous "cheating" incident during his relationship with Fran, another streamer. He expressed:

"What do I have left that people don't know about me? Actually nothing. So if tell me, 'Oh you're trying to hide,' 'Oh, why did you cheat?' You act as if it's a pattern that I do. You act as if it's a behaviour I do often."

Watch xQc's VOD by clicking here (Timestamp: 09:29:28)

He briefly spoke about the "bike incident." For those wondering, it's just a phrase that Felix's community came up with to refer to the streamer's controversial allegations of cheating since he had supposedly taken a bike out of his house on that day:

"...so if I did something bad, like the 'bike incident,' that's is not really the 'bike incident,' I'm not telling you all the details (not) because I'm trying to hide something. It's more like I am trying to respect someone else's feelings."

He later admitted that the entire thing wasn't desirable for him, as it didn't quite "pan" out the way he would have wanted:

"I said it before, like the 'bike incident' was a f**king play and it didn't pan out (how he wanted). Yes, it wasn't done perfectly and yes, intentions were definitely f**king selfish but it just didn't pan out."

xQc has been making headlines pretty frequently in the past month. During a stream on April 22, the streamer engaged in a verbal altercation with a couple of Adin Ross' streamer friends who had used homophobic slurs. Consequently, Felix abruptly ended the call midway through.