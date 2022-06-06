“We’re always looking for ways to improve”: Interview & review with Troels Rasmussen on EPOS H3PRO Hybrid

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headset was released in November 2021, and it’s a fascinating piece of hardware. A comfortable headset, it allows users to use it on any platform, including consoles, mobile phones, PCs, and laptops.

Sportskeeda’s own Jason Parker recently spoke to EPOS’ Troels Rasmussen about the design and creation of the H3PRO Hybrid.

He is the Product Portfolio Manager on EPOS’ gaming team and has a background in game development, so he is familiar with what gamers want and need in their headsets. It’s certainly a comfortable, useful headset, and here’s what Troels had to say, in addition to a hands-on review.

H3PRO Hybrid headset offers unparalleled flexibility in whatever platforms it can be used on

I have used several EPOS products over the years, and it’s one of the companies I look to for quality audio. The H3PRO Hybrid solves quite a few problems in my personal life regarding headsets, including flexibility.

One of the downsides to headsets of the past is that they’re only usable in one or two places. Maybe both consoles and PCs as well. However, many of these feel like they sacrifice some quality the more platforms they are available on.

The H3PRO Hybrid can be used on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch consoles, and my mobile phone, laptop, and PC. It works great on all of these platforms as well.

No matter what platform I was gaming on, I could use it anywhere, and it was comfortable to boot. The foam-filled padding feels great, and it did not exacerbate my headaches or migraines, which was a serious boon.

It can also connect to multiple audio sources at once, which is amazing. One feature I’d like to see is the ability to adjust the audio for those sources separately.

The dial on the headset defaults to PC audio. It would be nice to have a separate dial or something to also adjust the Bluetooth-connected devices.

Dual-microphone setup was interesting design choice

One of the things I think is fascinating is that the headset has two microphones. It has a traditional bi-directional boom mic, but the ear cup also has a second microphone built-in.

If the boom mic is removed, it defaults to the other microphone. This is excellent for when you don’t need or want a microphone in the way, like if you are in public or playing in a crowded area.

The microphones do a great job of picking up my voice, but the audio quality wasn’t quite as excellent as the EPOS headset I already use at my desk. The feedback when using the headset in voice calls or livestreams was that it sounded slightly tinny compared to my current headset, the EPOS H6PRO Closed Headset.

While, admittedly, the microphone isn’t as high quality as the other headsets, when you consider how many platforms it can be used on, it’s still well worth it.

How is the audio during wireless and wired connectivity?

I tried the headset on my PC and via Bluetooth to my Samsung S20. When walking away from my phone across the living room, it would start to give static or begin to disconnect. I could not walk into the next room with the headset.

The same went when connecting to my PC via Bluetooth. The Bluetooth wasn’t as great as I’d like, and it would occasionally lose connection, even when sitting close by. I didn’t have that issue on my phone, but my PC didn’t care for it. Personally, it felt better when it was plugged in for me.

Audio is clear on this headset as well. I listened to a wide variety of in-game audio and music, and it sounded clear to me. The default ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) is good, but there’s a switch to turn on to further increase the amount of noise it blocks out.

This is another case of it being quite good, but the default of the H6PRO is better for a cheaper headset.

Battery life is good, but a feature would help out

When it comes to the battery life, it’s pretty solid. I did not get the 30 hours out of it, but it would stay charged for most of the day. Active Noise Cancelling being on did lower the battery life, but that makes sense, as it’s a pretty powerful feature.

Bluetooth battery life felt much better, but I wish it were clearer when the headset was on or low on battery. Perhaps the best feature that would improve a headset like this in the long-term is if it could track when the headset is not on my head and go to sleep to preserve battery life when it’s lying on my desk.

Troels Rasmussen discusses inspiration behind H3PRO Hybrid

The H3 Series (including the H3, H3 Hybrid, and H3PRO Hybrid) is EPOS’ next-gen series that stemmed from the ‘original’ EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 300 series. The H3PRO Hybrid and H3 Series headsets’ design choices were based on advances in aesthetics, comfort, and technology.

The H3PRO Hybrid includes a significant number of new features and improvements: the headband is now covered in a mix of leatherette and fabric to give the headset a more mature and lifestyle look while keeping it easy to clean.

There are multiple layers of foam in the headband to increase comfort. The ear pads are now much easier to detach and reattach than in previous generations. The company has added a detachable cable and microphone to maintain that sleek look, even when you’re out and about.

They also added some metal parts, such as the steel banderole and aluminum oblong inlay, which offers a more premium feel to the headset. All headset parts are painted in three different colors, offering players aesthetic variety – the Racing Green is Troels’ favorite.

EPOS wanted to move away from the bulky gaming look of its previous generation and move towards a more sleek and Scandinavian design that incorporates a minimal, slick look that combines functionality and beauty.

Q. Did any feedback from previous designs get factored into creating this headset?

A: The main feedback we received from customers was the bulkiness of our headsets. We worked to make the H3PRO Hybrid slimmer while maintaining some of our known design elements, such as our yoke attachment.

We always look for ways to improve comfort level, which is why we reduced the headset’s weight and changed the headband. There is a very flexible steel slider inside the headband, so it can be adjusted to fit the majority of users.

The headband is also foam-filled, which helps reduce pressure, and sits softly on the head.

In terms of colors, we knew from customer feedback that dark colors are the most popular. With the Sebring Black, we wanted to go dark but at the same time give the headset an edge to set it apart from traditional black.

That’s why it has a very dark blue tone which we think looks great! The Racing Green was our most bold move as it departed from dark tones, so we were very excited to see how people reacted.

Feedback has been incredibly positive, so much so that the Racing Green is almost as popular as the Sebring Black. Our customers also like that the green stands out amongst other darker headsets on the market as it shows off a bit of personality.

Q. Were there any particular challenges in creating the H3PRO?

A: We would be lying if we said ‘no.’ If we look at the H3PRO Hybrid, many different materials need to match and fit together. Banderole is steel, the oblong inlay is aluminum, and then we also utilize plastic parts, which all need to go through a coloring process that must match.

We also have a new detachable magnetic system, which has some challenges. It needs to be crafted for durability and gives the user a nice feeling when detaching/reattaching.

We often see competitors do a detachable jack solution, but we decided to go with magnets to increase viability.

Q. How does the H3PRO Hybrid differ from other EPOS headsets, such as the H6PRO Closed?

A: It is an entirely different headset than the H6PRO. The H6PRO is an analog wired, plug & play headset that focuses on sound and comfort for users who primarily play at home.

The H3PRO Hybrid is a wireless headset that comes with multiple connection options for versatility. It can be brought on the go with the Bluetooth function and also offers ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) to block sound to a higher degree.

It has dual microphones for better voice pick-up and improved noise cancellation than our other wireless headsets.

Q. Did the designers have to sacrifice any quality in the microphone to allow the H3PRO to be used on consoles and mobile devices?

No, we do not sacrifice anything in the quality. Our microphone on the H3PRO Hybrid is designed to pick up your voice while canceling unwanted background noise.

Q. One interesting feature is the dual microphones, with a second in the ear cup. Can these interfere with each other on PC?

A: No, they cannot.

Q. Is there a way to manually choose which microphone to use, or is that done automatically?

A: The ear cup microphone on the H3PRO Hybrid can be utilized when the main boom-arm microphone is detached, i.e., the ear cup microphone will be muted when the boom-arm is attached.

Q. When it comes to the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) switch, does the headset still cancel some background noise without it on?

Yes, the H3PRO Hybrid is a closed acoustic gaming headset, and it offers excellent passive noise cancellation as the headset physically blocks out sound. It is a deliberate decision that follows you in all choices, from earcup design to the choice of fabric on-ear pads.

Q. Were there any design choices you wanted to include but ultimately did not make the cut?

A: No, not really. I think we managed to include all our original ideas, but some will naturally always end up different than the original concept. It is, of course, always difficult to make the final decision in terms of colors.

We had many different variations in play, but we ended up with the three we have today through testing and feedback.

Q. What’s next for EPOS? Are there any headset or microphone designs you’re looking to create?

A: For future EPOS products and features, we will always focus on the core of headsets, their sound quality, durability, and comfort. As with most technology, customers will continue to see better and more feature-rich products.

At EPOS, we intend to continue our development in providing top-tier audio equipment based on our experience, product feedback, and the ongoing development and trends we see in the market.

In conclusion

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is a quality headset. It has some setbacks and issues that could be addressed in future releases, but given that it can be used on so many different platforms, I think that makes up for the minor lack.

My major complaint was that the microphone was not as strong as some other EPOS headsets.

The big selling point is that the headset has multi-device connectivity, delivering on that. It has good audio and solid ANC technology and is excellent whether at home or traveling.

It is a great pick for gamers who need an all-in-one solution and don’t want to have several different headsets.

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid offers unparalleled support across a wide variety of gaming platforms (Image via Sportskeeda)

Headset Reviewed: EPOS H3Pro Hybrid

Product Provided by: EPOS

Release Date: November 16, 2021

Manufacturer: EPOS

Connection: Wired/Wireless/Bluetooth

Driver Type: 40mm

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Frequency Response: 20-2000 Hz

Microphone Frequency Response: Bidirectional boom mic (100-7.500 Hz)

Design Style: Over ear

Connectivity: 3.5mm cable, USB cable, RF dongle, Bluetooth 5.2

Weight: 0.68 pounds

Price: $279

