5 best headsets to play horror games in 2022

Horror games such as Dead Space, Resident Evil, Silent Hill 2, and others are popular among gamers. These titles have unique gameplay and features that necessitate the greatest mobile and computer accessories in order to enjoy the best in-game experience.

Sound quality is one of the key aspects that sets these games apart from other mobile or computer games. High-quality headphones are required to get the finest sound quality. In this article, we'll look at five of the best headsets for playing horror games and getting the best in-game experience out of them.

5 best headsets that fans of horror games should try out

Razer Blackshark V2

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 500

Logitech G Pro X

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

1) Razer Blackshark V2

Cost: $79

Sound Quality: 7.1 surround sound

The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of the highest-quality headsets available for its budget and comes with great microphone quality. It is lightweight and has a clean matte design without RGB, making it comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

The earpads are memory foam with breathable fabric, and the body is plastic with a metal band. The headphones have 7.1 surround sound, which will enhance your gaming experience in titles such as Phasmophobia and even adventure games like Sea of Thieves.

2) HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Cost: $92.99

Sound Quality: 7.1 surround sound

HyperX Cloud was one of the best gaming headphones and the Cloud II Wireless is even better. The closed-back design provides more bass without sacrificing clarity.

When playing games with many sounds playing at the same time, the 7.1 system sounds fantastic. The mic is adequate for the price, and the battery is sufficient, lasting over 30 hours and charging through a USB-C cable. It works best for horror games such as Resident Evil II and even Elden Ring with the gore and voice work the title has.

3) EPOS Sennheiser GSP 500

Cost: $120

Sound Quality: 7.1 surround sound

The EPOS Sennheiser GSP 500 headset has the most unusual design on the list, with open-back ear cups that deliver more natural sound with a wider soundscape. It also helps you keep your ears cool, hear what's going on around you, helping you keep a check on what's taking place in the background.

It features cross-compatibility with all gaming consoles as well as tailored impedance cables that are perfect for low-power devices. The mic has a lift-to-mute design that is quite useful when speaking with someone in person or in-game. It's ideal for horror titles such as Silent Hill II and Dead Space.

4) Logitech G Pro X

Cost: $129

Sound Quality: 7.1 surround sound

The Logitech G Pro X headset is a good choice since it has excellent sound quality and is composed of high-grade materials while being comfortable. It has a strong aluminum headset with thick leather cushions that can be replaced because an extra pair is included in the box.

It's a wired headset, which means you won't need to charge it for long periods of time. This is one of gaming legend Shroud's most recommended headphones, and it's ideal for horror games.

5) Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

Cost: $180

Sound Quality: 7.1 surround sound and THX spatial audio

In the gaming headphones market, the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is a must-have. The headphones are promoted as esports headphones because they offer excellent passive noise cancellation. Passive noise-cancelling headphones are commonly thought to be uncomfortable, however Razer has debunked this myth.

Thanks to memory foam cushions and a highly adaptable frame, Blackshark V2 Pro provides an extraordinarily snug yet comfortable fit. The headphones include robust 50mm triforce drivers that provide a wide sonic spectrum, making them ideal for horror games like Amnesia: Rebirth, and BlackSoul, and even general games like GTA Online, PUBG, and others.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan