IRL Twitch streamer gets embarrassed after restaurant staff asks her to move from plastic chair due to her weight

Popular Twitch streamer JustKeth, known for capturing some bizarre moments during her IRL broadcasts, is going viral again after what happened to her in a restaurant. She has been in Laos for the last couple of days, and during her latest stream, a waitress asked her to move from a plastic chair to a wooden one due to her weight.

While it is unclear whether the restaurant staff knew JustKeth was streaming everything, the content creator was naturally very embarrassed by the whole incident, especially considering her immediate reaction was captured on camera for viewers to watch.

The clip, titled "Too Heavy," has been re-shared on social media platforms such as Reddit. Furthermore, it has garnered over 50K views on Twitch itself.

"She is scared it is going to break": Twitch streamer JustKeth responds to being asked to move to wooden chair

Unlike the usual trappings of streaming, IRL vlog-style broadcasts have their own issues. However, the unpredictable nature of going live from the streets of an unknown country while traveling can also make for some very engaging content.

For instance, thousands of viewers tune in to watch creators such as Jinnytty and JustKeth, who specialize in live-vlogging their travels to thousands of followers from around the world.

The unpredictability of IRL streaming can sometimes capture some unique interactions, and that is what happened with Keth during her most recent broadcast from Laos.

The incident occurred in a restaurant as the Twitch streamer was getting a drink while interacting with the viewers. A waitress brought her a chair and explained that she needed to move because it was wooden and would be safer.

The Twitch creator was visibly blushing in embarrassment. She covered her face after sitting down in the wooden chair and took some time to compose herself before explaining what had happened:

"She changed my chair because she is scared it is going to break because she said the plastic chair is weak and it is better to.... Bro, what do you mean, no!"

However, she could not even finish what she was saying after her viewers started roasting her in the chat. JustKeth was traveling to Thailand, her native country, from Laos in her latest stream and is expected to continue her vlogs.