IRL Twitch streamer has her phone stolen on camera while walking on a street in Madrid

On December 18, 2023, IRL Twitch content creator 'ira_aba' had her phone stolen on the streets of Madrid while livestreaming. In a clip that went viral on social media, the Ukraine-based singer-songwriter could be seen walking and interacting with her chat when an unidentified man appeared behind her and got close to her personal belongings. He appeared to grab something and left shortly after.

Viewers immediately notified the streamer about the man behind her and advised her to check her belongings. After reading her Twitch chat, she was shocked and immediately walked towards a street light to check if anything was stolen. It wasn't long before she realized that her phone was missing.

"Just like that": IRL Twitch streamer ira_aba upon finding out that her phone got stolen

ira_aba is based in Portugal and was traveling to Spain while doing her IRL Twitch livestreams. The theft happened on her second day in Madrid. She seemed upset and shocked at the fact that her phone had been stolen while she was walking on a big road:

"Oh no! They stole my phone. That's my phone. He stole my phone just like that. "

The streamer took a break from her broadcast, and when she returned, she stated that she had to change all the application passwords on her phone and called her bank since the device was not on lock.

The clip went viral on social media after being posted on the subreddit r/LivestreamFails.

The post has garnered a lot of attention from Redditors. One user said the content creator should have noticed the man behind her as she could see the livestream on her phone, and he wasn't even sneaky.

This user claimed that pickpocketing in Madrid's city center is common.

Here are some more reactions from the Reddit thread.

This isn't the first time such an incident has happened during a livestream. In October 2023, a streamer named Kangjoel was robbed in South Africa.

Recently, Kick star N3on and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and robbed during a live broadcast.