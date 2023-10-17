Kick streamer gets robbed during South Africa IRL stream, situation worsens after people get into physical altercation

A Kick streamer by the name of Kangjoel had an intense encounter during his most recent livestream in South Africa. It all unfolded when an individual, who appeared to be a be*gar, approached Kangjoel's vehicle. This person went as far as attempting to get inside the car and eventually made off with the streamer's tripod.

The situation escalated rapidly when Kangjoel's companion, who was seated beside him, promptly pursued the individual, apprehending them and placing them in a chokehold. Check the entire clip here:

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Stranger refuses to take 'no' for an answer before stealing Kick streamer's tripod

Kangjoel, a Kick streamer, found himself in a tense situation as he and his friend hailed an Uber. As they got into the car, a stranger approached them, appealing for a ride since they were hungry. The individual kept insisting:

"Can you drop me, please? (After being refused) No man, don't do this. Please, man. I wanna go. I'm hungry, I walked all the way. Don't do this man, please man."

Despite their repeated refusal, the individual entered the vehicle without an invitation, leading the Uber driver to raise their voice in response. Following the Uber driver's outburst, the individual hastily exited the car and snatched the Kick streamer's tripod.

(Timestamp: 05:36:59)

The streamer's friend promptly chased after the stranger and engaged in a heated struggle, managing to get a hold of them. Frustrated by the commotion, the stranger began throwing hands at the streamer's friend.

However, the streamer intervened, attempting to defuse the situation and prevent any harm to anyone involved. When accused of theft, the agitated stranger declared:

"I took it, not steal! I took it because I was annoyed at you."

The stranger ultimately refused to relinquish the tripod, revealing that it had been damaged during the altercation.

Fans react to the clip

The clip quickly went viral and generated many comments, particularly from the live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the notable comments:

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok-Bother-7611 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

This incident is not an isolated case of contentious encounters between streamers and individuals in need. For example, in a separate incident, Russian Twitch streamer di_rubens was charged on July 3 during an IRL stream in Madrid by a group of Afro-Spanish individuals.