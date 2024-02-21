Is EA FC 24 down? (February 21)

The servers of EA FC 24 seem to be undergoing surprise maintenance on February 21, which has affected all the FC Online services as of writing. Usually, EA Sports provides prior information when maintenance is supposed to take place. However, there has been no such instance this time around that has caught many by surprise.

There can be multiple reasons for the servers to be taken down. The reason for the current server maintenance remains unknown, as Title Update 9 took place last week. However, all FC Online services of EA FC 24 are now disrupted as of writing, and it will continue to remain as such until the server maintenance is over.

When will the EA FC 24 server maintenance be over? (February 21)

Typically, EA Sports sends an official tweet when there's server maintenance. However, there was no such instance this time, and many players were informed when they logged into Ultimate Team. The reason behind EA Sports' decision not to hand out prior information remains unknown.

The server maintenance is already live as of writing and began at 7 am UTC. According to the displayed schedule, the maintenance will end at 12 am UTC. This is according to the in-game message that has only been visible to some players.

Do note that the maintenance can always be extended without prior notice, and there have been such instances in the past.

The active maintenance means matchmaking won't work. (Image via EA Sports)

A great way of knowing if the maintenance is over is by trying to get into matchmaking. As long as the maintenance is active, all kinds of online matchmaking won't work. This not only involves Ultimate Team, but other modes like VOLTA and FC Clubs are also included. While players will be able to check their Ultimate Team squads and more, matches will fail to start.

However, they can play offline game modes like Career Mode, where players can lead a club of their choice to newfound glory. Local offline co-op matches with friends are also possible since they don't require the use of the internet.

Fans will hope that the maintenance ends as per schedule so normal EA FC 24 services are restored as soon as possible.