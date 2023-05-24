Is FIFA 23 down? Users report "No Secure Boot" and "DLC assets are damaged" errors

FIFA 23 seems to have run into massive issues as of May 23/24 in many parts of the world. Several players have taken to social media to express their concerns and report problems they have been facing for a few hours. The exact cause of the issue remains unclear, but there seem to be two main reasons behind the errors. Those playing on a PC running Windows 11 have been getting a "No Secure Boot" message if their Secure Boot feature is turned off.

Unfortunately, today's outage isn't only limited to Windows 11 users, and many players are also receiving "DLC assets are damaged" errors when logging into the game. Due to the problems mentioned above, many FIFA 23 players can't access the game's offline modes. These are severe issues that are affecting a significant portion of the player base, especially during the highly anticipated La Liga TOTS.

The latest FIFA 23 issues have frustrated many players worldwide

Usually, most issues in FIFA 23 are solved immediately by the developer EA Sports. This hasn't been the case for the current problems, but the developers have officially acknowledged both of them. There have been temporary solutions for those unable to download the DLC assets in the game. For those facing the Secure Boot disabled error, the potential solution is even trickier.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Workaround: Select and confirm the “Cancel” option on the message and restart FIFA 23.



This issue has been added to the EASF Tracker Investigating Column.



We're investigating an issue where a message saying DLC assets are damaged can appear.

Workaround: Select and confirm the "Cancel" option on the message and restart FIFA 23.

This issue has been added to the EASF Tracker Investigating Column.

If you get the error message, your best bet is to restart FIFA 23 altogether after choosing to cancel the download. This potential solution has been pitched by EA Sports themselves, so this should work. If it fails at first, try once again until the downloads initiate. Make sure to restart your internet as well, just to be on the safe side.

If your Secure Boot is disabled, turning it on seems to be the only workaround for the time being. It's quite possible that the latest Title Update could be the cause of the accidental problem. EA Sports hasn't offered a potential solution officially, but they have added the issue to the change tracker.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



This issue has been added to the EASF Tracker Investigating Column.



We're investigating an issue where no Secure Boot message appears on Windows 11 when Secure Boot is off.

This issue has been added to the EASF Tracker Investigating Column.

It remains to be seen when these issues will ultimately be solved. The latest problems appear to stem from a bigger issue that occurred a few weeks ago, which caused many PS5 players to report multiple crashes while trying to start the game.

