"Is that a girl?!?": IShowSpeed loses it after packing women players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had quite a reaction after packing his first woman's player card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Content creators have been playing the game's early access from today, revealing new information such as rewards and milestone challenges for the first-ever season in Electronic Arts' brand new non-FIFA football game.

One of the most anticipated changes for the Ultimate Team mode introduced in EA FC 24 is that women players will grace the roster for the first time. While many have hailed it as a good step forward, several players are apprehensive about how things will balance out on the pitch.

IShowSpeed, known for his controversial takes on women in the past, was one of the biggest streamers to play EA FC 24 on YouTube. With over 60K concurrent players, the 18-year-old lost it when he packed his first woman player in FUT. The streamer was excited about the walkout and got progressively more enthusiastic when it turned out the player was English and played for Manchester United. However, his demeanor changed immediately when he saw it was a woman, saying:

"England left back. Oh my god, Man United, Manchester United! What the f*ck! Is that a girl?!?"

Why is IShowSpeed going viral for his reactions to packing women players in EA FC 24?

Interestingly, that wasn't Darren's only clip of packing a woman footballer. X account Speedy HQ has been sharing a number of different parts of the stream where he was opening packs to build his initial team in Ultimate Team. Readers should note that a notable reason why the clips are going viral is that IShowSpeed does have a track record of being controversial on stream.

Suffice to say, people in the EA FC 24 community and the streaming circles are interested in his take on the inclusion of women in Ultimate Team. Here's another instance where he packed a player from the Real Madrid squad and had this to say:

"Oh my god, oh f*ck yeah. Damn baby, who the f*ck is you? That's a girl, oh my god. Damn, f*ck! That can't be a boy bruh, that can't be a boy. Damn baby, what the f*ck."

IShowSpeed also reacted to packing a card of American goalkeeper Lund, stating this after watching her walkout in EA FC 24:

"Yo, what's good? Nah, I am 19. Yo look, can I get your number though? Nah, I am from Ohio. What part of America are you from? Really, you're from what? That's crazy. If you want to go out to eat, any time, alright? Just call me. Chat, name someone who can pull girls in FIFA bruh!"

Later on, he tries to DM one of the players that he packed.

Viewer reactions

The initial clip of IShowSpeed packing his first women's card in EA FC 24 has gone positively viral, with DramaAlert posting on their account. Here are a couple of reactions

Viewer reactions to the clips

