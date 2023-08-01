Is IShowSpeed still hospitalized? Latest reports on swollen eye and cluster headache explored

Fans are concerned about IShowSpeed after the streamer's video editor, Slipper, revealed that he will continue to remain hospitalized for the time being. IShowSpeed was first taken to hospital on July 30, 2023, after he suffered from cluster headaches. His right eye had also swollen up.

Darren was eventually diagnosed with a severe sinus infection. Slipper informed the community about the diagnosis and claimed that the content creator was "very lucky" because the infection did not spread to the back of his eyes. He tweeted:

"Speed got very lucky his body pushed the extra bacteria from (the) infection to the front of his eye and not the back. If it went behind his eye he would’ve lost vision permanently. God is good."

IShowSpeed was hospitalized again on July 31, 2023, this time for blood work and further observation. Slipper shared another update earlier today (August 1, 2023), revealing that the YouTuber will remain in the hospital until doctors give him the green light to travel to America. He wrote:

"He will stay in hospital in Tokyo until the doctors clear him to travel home. His mom will be here with him the whole time."

"They can keep me in here for months, weeks, days, or years" - IShowSpeed gives an update regarding his second hospitalization

IShowSpeed provided an update regarding his second hospitalization in a YouTube video titled idk man. He expressed his desire to return to America to play games and resume livestreaming, saying:

"Right now, currently still in hospital. You know? And, I'm hospitalized. I really just want to go home and stream for y'all. I want to go home, play Fortnite, play FIFA 24. I just want to go home and stream."

The 18-year-old was unsure how long he would be in the hospital. He speculated that doctors could keep him for "days, weeks, months, or years":

"I don't know how long I'm going to be here. You know? Like, I said, I am hospitalized. They can keep me in here for months, weeks, days, or years, if they want to. I just did the MRI - whatever it's called and right now, I'm currently... still doing this."

On August 1, 2023, Slipper reported that IShowSpeed was fine after spending the previous night in the hospital. He also stated that the doctors were increasing the medication for his swollen eye because the blood results had identified the infection.