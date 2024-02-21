“IS IT THAT EASY” - Fans react as Vitaly crosses the US-Mexico border during Kick livestream

Kick prankster Vitaly has added yet another achievement to his list of controversial and discussion-provoking antics, this time crossing into Mexico and back into the US on Livestream. In the clip of the broadcast uploaded by DramaAlert on X, the Russian creator could be seen finding gaps in the border wall with Mexico and crossing it in a relatively effortless manner.

Accompanied by a cameraman, the streamer could be seen effortlessly crossing over into Mexico and back, albeit interrupted by frequent connection problems. The ease with which the creator was able to pull off the feat caused fans to speculate about the accessibility of the border wall:

"WAIT, IS IT THAT EASY?"

"Clearly the walls are just for show" - Fans react as Vitaly climbs across a gap in the US-Mexico border while live

Russian prankster Vitaly is known for a variety of contentious acts, such as invading pitches, carrying out practical jokes in public, and beefing with other creators. However, the streamer managed to cross the US-Mexico border as part of his recent livestream on February 20, 2024.

Even with his chat warning him that doing so could result in him being charged with a felony crime, the streamer did it anyway. There were many visual interruptions in the stream due to the poor internet connection, possibly as a result of the remote nature of the location.

Fans were left surprised with the streamer's ability to easily pass the border wall by climbing around one of the edges and jumping over into the neighboring country of Mexico. One user even went as far as to say that the walls may be "just for show":

"Clearly the walls are just for show."

Other users also commended the streamer for being able to showcase "bravery" by doing the dangerous act for entertainment:

Some netizens also had suggestions for future endeavors for the streamer, with one suggesting that he should try to enter North Korea:

The recent stream by Vitaly also saw him being in cahoots with the border police, helping them catch illegal immigrants and talking to them about troublemakers. However, not everyone is impressed by his trolling antics, with him getting chewed out by one of the officials on the scene as he tried to climb into a van with other migrant arrivals.