"Is this some kind of joke": PlayStation fans are not happy with Death Stranding debuting on Xbox's PC Game Pass

Hideo Kojima's polarizing open-world extravaganza, Death Stranding, was recently announced to be coming to Xbox Game Pass PC on August 23, 2022. At launch, the game was a PlayStation 4 exclusive that made its way over to PC a few months after the game's initial release.

Death Stranding is one of the most unique open-world games to ever grace the modern gaming landscape. According to Kojima-san, the game is the first "Strand-type" game that, instead of diving players, will unite them through the game's story as well as gameplay mechanics.

Although the game failed to gain widespread appeal amongst players, mainly due to its repetitive gameplay loop, it still featured some incredible ideas that are rarely seen in modern AAA video games. For that reason alone, Death Stranding is certainly a game that players should experience for themselves at least once.

Now, given that the game will be part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC, subscribers will finally get to experience Kojima-san's fresh new take on open-world gameplay with a wacky narrative without having to pay anything extra. While most are excited about the game's arrival on Game Pass, some fans have expressed their deep displeasure towards the announcement.

PlayStation fans took to Twitter to express their anger over Death Stranding's arrival on PC Game Pass

Interestingly enough, Death Stranding was the first PlayStation 4 exclusive title to make its way to PC, following which, PlayStation themselves have been porting a number of their flagship titles onto the mainstream PC platform. Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War (2018) have all made their way to PC since then.

Tony Polanco @Romudeth So people are once again mad about PlayStation games coming to PC? What does it matter? Let more people experience the games! So people are once again mad about PlayStation games coming to PC? What does it matter? Let more people experience the games!

Recently, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered also joined the line-up of PlayStation exclusives that have been ported over to PC. Most players have applauded PlayStation for their move towards the PC gaming landscape, allowing an entirely different demographic of players to experience some of their finest titles. However, some players have criticized PlayStation's decision to port its flagship games to PC.

A similar reaction can be seen over the announcement of Death Stranding coming to Xbox Game Pass. Allowing more players to experience what can easily be described as one of the most intriguing open-world action-adventure video games can never be a bad thing, and yet, some diehard PlayStation fans are quite unhappy with the game's arrival on Microsoft's subscription service.

"PlayStation is this some kind of a joke? do you think we are clowns?"

what is the next step? God Of War on the Microsoft store? GOW in the GP?



It's time for Jim Ryan to make his way somewhere else, away from the Playstation @PlayStation is this some kind of joke? do you think we are clowns?what is the next step? God Of War on the Microsoft store? GOW in the GP?It's time for Jim Ryan to make his way somewhere else, away from the Playstation @XboxGamePassPC @PlayStation is this some kind of joke? do you think we are clowns?what is the next step? God Of War on the Microsoft store? GOW in the GP?It's time for Jim Ryan to make his way somewhere else, away from the Playstation

Some players even vented their displeasure against Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima himself.

While it is unfortunate to see some players not welcoming the idea of a game being available on a different platform post its exclusivity to one, such a decision has solid reasoning. Console exclusive games are a necessary evil that is required to drive console sales. Locking a video game behind a particular platform is never good for anyone, be it the publisher, developer, or the players themselves.

However, with how Microsoft and Sony have been handling their first-party exclusives and bringing their titles over to other platforms, it seems like platform disparity amongst video game players will soon be a thing of the past.

