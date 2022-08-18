Xbox Game Pass continues adding Ubisoft titles, Immortals Fenyx Rising arriving in August 2022

Xbox has continued its partnership with Ubisoft in August 2022 and will keep bringing titles to the Xbox Game Pass. The latest title to join the service, set to be available later this month, is Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Microsoft Gaming’s Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly the best deal in gaming right now. It offers players a selection of high-quality games ranging from AAA behemoths to Indie darlings for a fixed monthly price.

The service introduces new games on a bi-monthly basis, and for the second half of August, it has some amazing titles in store. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming lineup.

All games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2022

Xbox Game Pass’s biggest addition in the second half of August 2022 is undoubtedly Immortals Fenyx Rising. Since the beginning of the year, the subscription-based service has received a total of seven Ubisoft games, including Rainbow Six Siege, Extraction, For Honor, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs 2, and Ghost Recon Wildlands, with the eighth being Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Aside from Immortals Fenyx Rising, Game Pass is also getting several Day 1 titles, including Midnight Fight Express, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, and Tinykin. With that being said, here are all of the games in the second half of August 2022.

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - August 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - August 16 Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 23 Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox – August 25

(PC) ID@Xbox – August 25 Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

(Console and PC) – August 25 Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30 Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – August 30

(Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – August 30 Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30 Tinykin (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – August 30

DLCs, updates, and perks for Xbox Game Pass titles

Aside from new titles, Game Pass also brings new DLCs, updates, and perks for games on Game Pass. Here are all of the games getting new updates and perks in August 2022:

Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown – Available now

Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry – August 18

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle – August 17

MultiVersus: MVP Pack – August 23

CrossfireX: Babylon Bundle – August 23

Xbox touch control

Aside from PC and Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S), Microsoft Gaming has expanded Game Pass across a fleet of devices via cloud gaming. With its availability on phones, the titles have gained a lot of popularity and are worth checking out. One feature that has helped this growth is touch control. Here are all the games that are getting touch control.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass



16 more games have joined the Xbox Touch Control crew! Play 100+ touch-enabled games now with Cloud Gaming: This is getting out of control 🤯16 more games have joined the Xbox Touch Control crew! Play 100+ touch-enabled games now with Cloud Gaming: xbx.lv/3QMraZ8 This is getting out of control 🤯16 more games have joined the Xbox Touch Control crew! Play 100+ touch-enabled games now with Cloud Gaming: xbx.lv/3QMraZ8 https://t.co/WizRiKWzlo

Chorus

Paw Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls

Coffee Talk

Skate

Dragon Age 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Dragon Age Origins

Super Mega Baseball 3

Floppy Knights

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Matchpoint

Turbo Golf Racing

MLB The Show 22

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

My Friend Peppa Pig

Two Point Campus

Titles leaving Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass is a subscription-based service, and while that means new games get added every month, it also means older titles leave the service. The biggest loss of the month is undoubtedly Hades. Here are all the games leaving Game Pass at the end of August 2022:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on PC, Xbox consoles, and a slew of other devices through cloud streaming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh