Xbox Game Pass to add Far Cry 5 next month, will follow June's addition of Assassin’s Creed Origins

Following the massive success of Assassin's Creed Origins on Xbox Game Pass, Far Cry 5 is another AAA title from Ubisoft that will be added to the service. Xbox also confirmed that upcoming Game Pass titles will include FIFA 22 and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that brings players a vast selection of top-tier titles for a monthly fee. From AAA blockbusters to niche Indie titles, from open-world RPGs to action platformers and brawlers, the service offers a variety of content for a vast range of audiences.

Game Pass adds a new title every month, and this month has been no exception. Aside from the Day 1 launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the biggest title to debut this month on Game Pass is Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Not only did the 10th installment of Ubisoft’s open-world stealth RPG become an instant hit on the service, but it also received a 60 FPS patch for players on Xbox Series X|S alongside the PS5 version.

Far Cry 5 will join Xbox Game Pass early next month

Far Cry 5, the fifth mainline installment of Ubisoft’s first-person open-world action RPG title, is all set to join Xbox Game Pass across PC, Console, and Cloud on July 1, 2022.

The title takes players to Hope County, Montana, a fictionalized suburban town in the American midwest where a cult has overtaken and the law has lost its power. The player assumes the role of an unnamed deputy and goes up against Father Joseph Seed, the Seed family, and the rest of Eden’s Gate, to librate the region.

Ubisoft started the year with the Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction (day 1) debuting on Game Pass. Following the success, Xbox introduced Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor - Marching Fire Edition to the service. Far Cry 5 is the latest to join the service, and will certainly be a massive success.

With the announcement, Xbox also confirmed the lineup for the rest of June, including FIFA 22 and Total War: Three Kingdoms. With that being said, the entire upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass is as follows.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 16 Omari (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17 Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – June 21

(PC) – June 21 Shadowrun Returns (Cloud, Console) - June 21

(Cloud, Console) - June 21 Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director’s Cut (Cloud, Console) - June 21

(Cloud, Console) - June 21 Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition (Cloud, Console) - June 21

(Cloud, Console) - June 21 Naraka Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 21

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 21 FIFA 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – June 21

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – June 21 Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 1

DLCs, updates, and perks for Xbox Game Pass titles

Quite a few titles also received updates for the month of June. While some updates like the Dominion Biosyn Expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 2 are paid, others are free.

Xbox also brings a slew of perks for the Game Pass Ultimate members. The currently available and soon-to-come DLCs, updates, and perks are:

Golf With Your Friends : Bouncy Castle Course DLC – Available today

: Bouncy Castle Course DLC – Available today Jurassic World Evolution 2 : Dominion Biosyn Expansion – Available now

: Dominion Biosyn Expansion – Available now Minecraft : The Wild Update – Available now

: The Wild Update – Available now Marvel’s Avengers : Ms. Marvel Future Suit Pack – Available now

: Ms. Marvel Future Suit Pack – Available now Halo Infinite : Pass Tense Razorback Bundle – Available now

: Pass Tense Razorback Bundle – Available now Naraka : Bladepoint: Awakening Bundle – Available June 23

: Bladepoint: Awakening Bundle – Available June 23 Paramount+: 30-day free trial – Available June 28 (UK, Ireland)

Game Pass adds touch control to new titles

Cloud Game Pass is included with the Ultimate tier of the subscription service and lets people play from anywhere with a supported browser and an internet connection. It has gained quite a bit of popularity since its introduction.

Xbox has continued to add touch controls to titles to more titles, including 11 more this month:

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Chinatown Detective Agency

Kraken Academy!!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ninja Gaiden ∑

Ninja Gaiden ∑2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Last Kids on Earth

Titles that are leaving Game Pass

While the addition of the new games to the Xbox Game Pass is exciting, it unfortunately also means that some will leave the service. The ones that will leave this month are:

FIFA 20 (Console and PC) EA Play

Jurassic World Evolution (Console and Cloud)

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MotoGP 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC, Console, and on Multiple supported devices via the cloud and players can jump in right away.

