Xbox Game Pass leak hints at another Ubisoft title's arrival after Assassin's Creed Origins and Far Cry 5

Since its inception, Xbox Game Pass has turned into one of the most profitable ventures for Microsoft. The subscription service provides a massive catalog of games, featuring some of the best AAA titles and niche indies, all for an affordable monthly plan.

Recently, leaker Aggiornamenti, known for their Microsoft Store leaks, shared insight into the next Ubisoft game coming to Xbox Gaming Pass. The supposed AAA arrival is Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Similar to the Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft+ provides players with an extensive backlog of Ubisoft games along with their new releases at launch.

Fans have been speculating for a long time about the publisher combining their Ubisoft+ service with Game Pass, giving them access to an extensive library of their games under a single subscription. However, the company has instead opted to bring some of its biggest games to Xbox Game Pass.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft



Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

ubi.li/faTwW We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the futureUntil then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day! We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the future 👀Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!👉 ubi.li/faTwW https://t.co/zOmr1sE3nv

Immortals Fenyx Rising might be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft has been bringing some of its best titles to Game Pass, such as the phenomenal Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor and Watch Dogs 2. The publisher even presented their recently released title, Rainbow Six Extraction, on day one of Xbox Game Pass.

Considering Ubisoft's gradual addition of games to the service, fans were expecting Immortals Fenyx Rising to be added to the Game Pass at some point. However, with the absence of any official statement from either Xbox or Ubisoft, players should keep their expectations in check.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is one of Ubisoft's most underrated titles. Released in 2020, alongside behemoths such as Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, the game's reception was inevitably overshadowed and overlooked.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft



play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass at launch! @XboxGamePass 'extract' you say 🧐...play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass at launch! @XboxGamePass 'extract' you say 🧐...play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass at launch! https://t.co/GwBcjGmtFk

Despite its underwhelming reception, Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of the most polished and innovative AAA titles in 2020. If added to Xbox Game Pass, millions of players will be able to experience the fascinating game.

About Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure open-world game inspired by Greek mythology. The game was developed by Ubisoft Quebec, who are known for their work in creating Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Play as Fenyx and take on mythological beasts, master god-like powers and explore a beautiful open world in Immortals Fenyx Rising, out December 3rd! Play as Fenyx and take on mythological beasts, master god-like powers and explore a beautiful open world in Immortals Fenyx Rising, out December 3rd! https://t.co/h4I9abUWeT

The game takes inspiration from Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Quebec's own Assassin's Creed Odyssey to create a fun and intriguing open-world experience. In this vibrant landscape, players can easily sink hundreds of hours to explore and discover new and unique experiences.

The critical reception of the game was all-round positive with praise centered on its open-world and characters. With that being said, some criticism was leveled against its repetitive puzzle design.

Immortals Fenyx Rising also has three massive expansions which add a substantial amount of extra content for players to delve into.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Looking to give Immortals Fenyx Rising a shot?



Play the demo now, available on all platforms...

The Gods are waiting! Looking to give Immortals Fenyx Rising a shot? Play the demo now, available on all platforms... The Gods are waiting! https://t.co/7H0EM7Q0L5

The game is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far