Xbox Game Pass leak hints at another Ubisoft title's arrival after Assassin's Creed Origins and Far Cry 5

Since its inception, Xbox Game Pass has turned into one of the most profitable ventures for Microsoft. The subscription service provides a massive catalog of games, featuring some of the best AAA titles and niche indies, all for an affordable monthly plan.
Recently, leaker Aggiornamenti, known for their Microsoft Store leaks, shared insight into the next Ubisoft game coming to Xbox Gaming Pass. The supposed AAA arrival is Immortals Fenyx Rising.
Similar to the Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft+ provides players with an extensive backlog of Ubisoft games along with their new releases at launch.
Fans have been speculating for a long time about the publisher combining their Ubisoft+ service with Game Pass, giving them access to an extensive library of their games under a single subscription. However, the company has instead opted to bring some of its biggest games to Xbox Game Pass.
Immortals Fenyx Rising might be coming to Xbox Game Pass
Ubisoft has been bringing some of its best titles to Game Pass, such as the phenomenal Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor and Watch Dogs 2. The publisher even presented their recently released title, Rainbow Six Extraction, on day one of Xbox Game Pass.
Considering Ubisoft's gradual addition of games to the service, fans were expecting Immortals Fenyx Rising to be added to the Game Pass at some point. However, with the absence of any official statement from either Xbox or Ubisoft, players should keep their expectations in check.
Immortals Fenyx Rising is one of Ubisoft's most underrated titles. Released in 2020, alongside behemoths such as Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, the game's reception was inevitably overshadowed and overlooked.
Despite its underwhelming reception, Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of the most polished and innovative AAA titles in 2020. If added to Xbox Game Pass, millions of players will be able to experience the fascinating game.
About Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure open-world game inspired by Greek mythology. The game was developed by Ubisoft Quebec, who are known for their work in creating Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
The game takes inspiration from Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Quebec's own Assassin's Creed Odyssey to create a fun and intriguing open-world experience. In this vibrant landscape, players can easily sink hundreds of hours to explore and discover new and unique experiences.
The critical reception of the game was all-round positive with praise centered on its open-world and characters. With that being said, some criticism was leveled against its repetitive puzzle design.
Immortals Fenyx Rising also has three massive expansions which add a substantial amount of extra content for players to delve into.
The game is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.