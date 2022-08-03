Xbox Game Pass titles for August 2022 revealed - Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus and more

Xbox has unveiled the latest selection of games coming to Game Pass, including a new Ubisoft title and a couple of Day 1 releases. Let’s take a look at what’s coming to the service this month.

Xbox Game Pass is arguably the best subscription-based service in gaming right now. The service offers players a selection of top-tier titles for a fixed monthly fee. Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and supported devices via the cloud, it has garnered universal popularity.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August 2022

One of the biggest additions to Game Pass this month is undoubtedly Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Ubisoft has been slowly adding its titles to Game Pass since earlier this year.

After Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction, For Honor, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands is the latest arrival. Released back in 2017, the game is often considered to be one of the best in the series.

Another highly anticipated game that is making its day 1 debut on Game Pass is the sequel to Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. Touted to receive a lot of plaudits, it will be perfect for a casual playthrough.

With that being said, let’s take a look at all of the titles coming to Game Pass in the first half of August.

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 2

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 2 Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox – August 4

(PC) ID@Xbox – August 4 Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Available on day one with Game Pass ID@Xbox - August 4

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Available on day one with Game Pass ID@Xbox - August 4 Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) Available on day one with Game Pass - August 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Available on day one with Game Pass - August 9 Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 11

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 11 Expeditions: Rome (PC) - August 11

(PC) - August 11 Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox - August 11

DLCs, updates and perks for games on Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass consists of a massive library of amazing titles that also receive post-launch DLCs and updates. While the base title is included, the DLCs and Expansions are purchasable separately.

The game pass also brings certain perks for different titles. With that being said, let’s take a look at the DLCs, updates and perks for games on Game Pass.

Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux – Available now

Episode One: Flux – Available now Sniper Elite 5 : Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack – Available now

: Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack – Available now Sea of Thieves : Season Seven – August 4

: Season Seven – August 4 Fall Guys : Coconut Milk Costume – Available now

: Coconut Milk Costume – Available now Skate 3 : Upgrade Bundle – August 11

: Upgrade Bundle – August 11 The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack – August 16

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service and as such, games often leave the platform. In this regard, the following titles will leave the service on August 15, 2022:

Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC)

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and supported devices via the cloud. Players can jump right in today and select the plan that applies to them.

