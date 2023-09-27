“Is Magnus washed up?” - Streaming community trolls Magnus Carlsen for missing checkmate in three moves

Magnus Carlsen, the number one Chess player, and part-time streamer, found himself in hot water with trolls and critics after missing a golden opportunity to secure a checkmate in just three moves against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, the world's number six in the Day 2 of the ongoing AI Cup 2023. For context, here is the moment where Magnus should have played - QxG5 (followed by FxG5), then BxH2, followed by NG3 checkmate:

Magnus Carlsen was three moves away from the win (Image via Chess.com)

Magnus proved to be human, too, and missed the big chance. Instead, he played Ne3. This pivotal moment quickly made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail community, unleashing a flurry of troll-worthy comments and reactions. One user remarked:

"Is Magnus washed up?"

"Terrible player how can you miss that" - Streaming community has a meme-fest as Magnus Carlsen fumbles mate in 3

The online community can be merciless, even towards someone as accomplished as Magnus Carlsen. Just yesterday, in the midst of the ongoing AI Cup 2023, the Norwegian grandmaster overlooked a seemingly straightforward move, a lapse that one wouldn't typically expect from a player of his caliber.

Naturally, he recognized his error one move too late and found himself deeply nestled in the corner of his room, reflecting on his rookie mistake. In fact, the game ultimately concluded in a draw as both players repeated the same positions three times.

(Timestamp: 03:10:06)

Nonetheless, true to his champion's spirit, Magnus rebounded and secured victory in the subsequent match against Ian. Carlsen will now play Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the winner's final - the winner of the two will go directly to the Grand Final of the AI Cup 2023.

However, this isn't before the Twitch community picked up Magnus' earlier mistake. Following are some of the notable responses made on the subreddit:

The Champions Chess Tour 2023 (CCT) stands as a prominent chess competition encompassing six events held over the year, ultimately leading to the electrifying live Finals.

With an impressive prize pool of $2,000,000, it showcases the crème de la crème of the global chess elite. The AI Cup marks the sixth and final event on the tournament's calendar before the commencement of the live Finals.