"Is that real?": Logan Paul expresses doubt about xQc's $100 million deal with Kick

On the ImPaulsive podcast's latest episode, Logan Paul questioned the veracity of xQc's $100 million deal with Kick, which shook up the streaming industry a few weeks back. This YouTuber turned boxer was not entirely convinced about the amount of money that the Twitch creator was making after his fellow host Mike Majlak revealed it.

The non-exclusive deal signed by Felix "xQc" sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry after his agent revealed that with incentives, the Kick deal could be worth as much as 100 million dollars if not more. The two-year deal was hailed by many as a turning point in streaming, considering the amount of money is comparable to the salaries of some star athletes.

Logan Paul, however, expressed doubt about the figure on the latest episode of ImPaulsive, asking his fellow hosts whether it was real after Mike compared Felix's Kick deal with Messi's two-year deal with Inter Miami. Logan said:

"Is that real? Is that real? Um, I don't believe it. I am sorry I don't, I'm a hater. It's too much money."

"Scratch half of that for taxes": Logan Paul insinuates xQc's $100 million deal with Kick is not as it seems

Timestamp 29:28

The podcasters were talking about athletes and million-dollar deals when Mike Majlak brought up the fact that Argentine football star Lionel Messi's two-year contract with Inter Miami is estimated to be somewhere around $125 to $150 million and noted how similar it was to a deal signed by a streamer:

"Two years for $125 million dollars. Eerily similar to two years for $100 million dollars, which is what Twitch star xQc just got."

After Logan Paul appeared to not believe the figure, Mike went on to describe the details of the contract, which state that the base value of the deal is about $70 million but that it can be as high as $100 million with incentives.

"Felix Lengyel... announced that he will be joining a rival streaming platform in a two-year deal. The contract is reportedly worth around $70 million with incentives, potentially raising the total to $100 million."

Logan doubled down on his argument, saying that he was right to doubt the authenticity of the claim and cited taxes and other reasons as to why xQc would not get that much money.

"Okay, so I am right. Also, scratch half of that for taxes."

The taxes argument was refuted by his fellow hosts, who pointed out that all contracts, even Messi's, would be subject to taxes. The conversation then shifted to Ninja's reported multi-million dollar contract with Mixer, with Mike claiming xQc's case is different as Kick has considerable resources thanks to their connections to the crypto gambling website Stake:

"Ninja got paid, but his wasn't worth $100 million. And also it wasn't backed by a company that has unlimited financial resources. You know what I'm saying?"

This appeared to change Logan Paul's mind to some degree:

"I see because they are with that gambling company that makes all that money."

Reddit reactions to Logan Pauls's skepticism about xQc's deal

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had much to say about Logan's comments, with many calling him out for not paying back his CryptoZoo backers.

Logan Paul has been facing harsh criticism online for his failed CryptoZoo project. Several victims of the NFT scheme have called out the online personality for not paying back the money they invested into the program.

