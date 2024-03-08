Is Rocket League server down? Epic Games confirm downtime amid Fortnite maintenance break delay (March 8, 2024)

Is the Rocket League server down? Yes, based on the official update provided by Epic Games today (March 8, 2024), there is a partial outage on the servers. This has led to matchmaking issues, which in turn have affected gameplay. Players are unable to join a match and/or are losing connection while in a match in rare instances.

Given that there is currently a Fortnite maintenance break delay as well, many suspect that the two are connected. However, while Epic Games confirmed downtime for both Rocket League and Fortnite, the server issues are not related. Rocket League is having a matchmaking error on its servers, while Fortnite has its servers turned off at the moment. That said, there is a bright side.

Epic Games is investigating the Rocket League server down issue

While the Rocket League server down issue is affecting the playability of the game, the developers are actively investigating the issue. This is what they had to say in the post made on X:

"We're aware players are currently experiencing Matchmaking issues. We're investigating and will update here and on http://status.epicgames.com when we have more to share."

Since the Rocket League server down issue has come under scrutiny, the developers will get to the bottom of it. In all probability, the server could be overloaded since the Fortnite downtime for update (v29.00) was extended today (March 8, 2024). Either way, the community is not too happy about it.

Furthermore, since certain cosmetics from Rocket League Season 14 will be cross-compatible with Rocket Racing, players could be flooding the servers to unlock them. That being said, there is no timeline in place for this issue to be resolved. It could take a few hours to fix.

In the meantime, it is best to wait until the problem is fixed, or you may lose progression and/or keep getting booted from a match. Either way, it's not a pleasurable experience for any gamer.