Fortnite Rocket Racing to get two new cars from Rocket League soon

Two new cars are coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing. They will be brought over from Rocket League and are cross-compatible with both games. Both of these vehicles will function as Car Bodies in Fortnite Rocket Racing. Players might also be able to use them in Battle Royale mode. However, it all depends on Epic Games.

The first Car Body is called Admiral. It is part of Rocket Pass (tier 1). The second Car Body is called Mako. It is part of the Rocket Pass (tier 20 - 40). Those who unlock them in Rocket League will also have them in Fortnite. However, there is a small catch involved.

Based on the fact that the Rocket Pass has to be purchased in Rocket League or obtained by purchasing Fortnite Crew, these Car Bodies will not be free. Players will have to purchase either of the aforementioned things to gain access to these Car Bodies.

That being said, this is not all that is coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing.

New Rocket League cosmetics coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing soon

Aside from the two new Car Bodies, more cosmetics will be coming, according to leakers/data miners iFireMonkey and TheBigBigDucky. Since both games are owned by Epic Games, this makes a lot of sense.

Based on the information at hand, four new cosmetics will be released. They are:

Dominus GT (+ the following Decals: Wings, Techno, Sunburst, Stripes, Protractor, Flames)

Blender Wheels

Ion Rocket Boost

Lightspeed Trail

Since these cosmetics will reportedly be cross-compatible, those who own them in Rocket League will be able to use them in Fortnite Rocket Racing. By the looks of things, nearly everything apart from exclusive cosmetics will be shared between these two video games in time.

When could these Car Bodies and cosmetics be added to Rocket Racing?

Rocket League Season 14 officially starts on March 6, 2024. The Car Bodies and cosmetics will likely be added to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 5 Season 2. Some will be obtainable via the Crew Pack or Rocket Pass. Others may be listed in the Item Shop.

There could be some Fortnite Rocket Racing freebies on the Fortnite Battle Pass as well, but nothing has been revealed thus far. The only official Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser thus far has been an image of Zeus holding a lightning bolt that has been fashioned out of a constellation of stars.

