Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 downtime today (March 8, 2024) extended: Everything we know

Is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 downtime today (March 8, 2024) extended? Yes, the servers are still offline. Epic Games mentioned the same via a post on social media platform X. While details have not been shared, the developers have mentioned that they are still working on things. As such, the servers are still offline for the time being. This is what Epic Games had to say:

"Dear Mortals and Future Myths, we're excited to get you into Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 2. We're still working through some updates during downtime and will provide more information once our v29.00 downtime has ended. Because of this, downtime will be a few hours longer than usual."

As no specific timeline has been mentioned, Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024) could last much longer than usual. You will not be able to access any aspect of the game until the servers are brought online. This is the first incident regarding server downtime in Chapter 5. That said, Epic Games will likely provide an update on the situation soon.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 downtime today extended by at least eight hours

Epic Games has officially announced that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 downtime today (March 8, 2024) has been extended by at least eight hours. The information was relayed via social media platform X. It seems that they have encountered an issue that has led to the downtime today (March 8, 2024) being extended. Here is what they had to say:

"Hey everyone, we encountered an unexpected issue during maintenance and we need to extend downtime by at least 8 additional hours. We apologize for making everyone wait longer than usual to drop into Chapter 5 Season 2 of Battle Royale. The team is working through this as quickly as possible, and we’ll provide another update when we have more information."

Since eight hours is being taken as the minimum timeline, it could extend longer as well. There is no telling when the servers will be brought online. Those eager to jump into the game will have to wait patiently until Epic Games addresses the issues at hand. As such Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 downtime today is still active.

