Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024): When will servers be back up?

Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024) and subsequent update (v29.00) will begin shortly. This will be the last downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1. While this phase of the storyline will be missed, it's just a taste of what Epic Games has planned for the future. This is not a goodbye but rather another new start for things in the Metaverse. With the theme being Myths and Mortals, there's a lot in store for players.

Coming to Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024), as per the official information provided by Epic Games, it will start at 3 am Eastern Time. This is an hour ahead of the usual time, but given the content that is likely lined up, staying ahead of the normal schedule is probably for the best. As usual, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to the Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024) starting.

For those still in a session, it's fine to stay until the servers go offline, as there is nothing to lose out on. However, for those in LEGO Fortnite or Save The World mode, you may want to consider logging out ahead of time to avoid losing out on progress. Creative mode will be the best choice if you intend to stay until everything reaches a standstill.

How long is the Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024)?

Given that this will be a major transition from Chapter 5 Season 1 to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the downtime could last a while. Based on past timelines, if the servers are taken offline by 3 am Eastern Time, they could stay that way until 7 am Eastern Time.

As such, Fortnite downtime today (March 8, 2024) could last about four hours, give or take. Epic Games will provide an official update via blog post when the servers are back online. However, you should be able to access them a short while before the official announcement is made. Keep in mind that since this is the start of a new phase of the storyline, there will likely be a queue to get into the game.

Content changes for Fortnite update v29.00

As Epic Games has revealed the official Fortnite keyart for Chapter 5 Season 2, there is a fair idea of what can be expected. There are at least six Battle Pass Skins/Outfits that can be spotted. Three of them (Zeus, Hades, and Aphrodite) were revealed prior to the artwork being showcased.

There are two new POIs (points of interest) as well that can be spotted in the keyart. However, it's unclear if these are Named Locations or Landmarks in Fortnite. They could also be home to certain NPCs that will be added this season.

There will also be a few new mythic weapons. These will likely revolve around Greek mythology or take inspiration from them. As seen in the trailer, there seems to be a new type of wolf being introduced. These will likely be companions of Hades. Apart from this, there's not much going on for the time being. Epic Games is yet to reveal things in detail.

