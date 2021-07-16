Is Sony teaming up with Netflix to take on Xbox Game Pass?

Netflix has been trying to pave its way into the gaming industry for quite some time.

It was recently revealed that Netflix had hired Mike Verdu, a former EA and Facebook executive, to take over the gaming department. The company plans to add gaming along with its streaming service. However, users will not have to pay any additional fees, as the standard subscription procedure will be enough for that purpose.

Netflix has hired Oculus/EA/Zynga vet Mike Verdu to run their gaming operation, as first reported by Bloomberg https://t.co/NgNQWGfCCv Netflix wants to offer games as an incentive for subscribers. Last I heard, think downloadable games, not game-streaming https://t.co/l84Ayy9V6k — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 14, 2021

However, as per the leaks by a dataminer, Sony might be ready to form a team with Netflix in order to compete against the Xbox Game Pass.

Is Netflix Sony’s Answer to the Xbox?

The Xbox Game Pass is definitely one of Microsoft's biggest achievements in recent years. It practically offers access to all games developed by Xbox game studios to both the Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as to Windows 10 and 11. Apart from that, it provides accessibility to both EA Play as well as Xbox Live for the price of a single monthly subscription.

This massive flexibility has definitely put Xbox ahead of the competition, as players get access to so many games at a very nominal price. PlayStation, on the other hand, has no such option, as the exclusives are only meant to be played on consoles.

However, as per a dateminer named Steve Moser, it has been found that Sony might be ready to put their exclusives on Netflix, and this could mean a massive move for them.

Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of “Shark” and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin. Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY? Cc @HedgeyeComm $NFLX pic.twitter.com/FLghlRlu20 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

This means that the wide accessibility of Netflix will also help Sony to get back on the competitive landscape. However, it remains to be seen whether Sony will put additional charges over Netflix's normal subscription price. In either case, this could also mean that Sony might be ready to bring more of their exclusives to PC as well.

Flexibility is the name of the game with the upcoming Steam Deck and the Xbox game pass offering so much to the players. This collaboration could be the exact thing that Sony needs to increase their reach amongst the players.

It is important to note however, that all of this is nothing but speculation, and Sony or Netflix could end it all at any moment.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod