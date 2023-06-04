Is Spider-Man 2 gameplay teased in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-man Across the Spider-Verse is one of the biggest movie releases of this year and one that fans of the prequel have been keenly awaiting for almost half a decade. While the movie delivers a fantastic continuation of Miles Morales' story, it also gives fans a glimpse at what can be considered brand-new gameplay from the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The movie has a scene where Genki, Miles' roommate, gives a cursory glance to what looks like Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man (2018). However, some fans and players are speculating whether it is gameplay from the upcoming sequel.

As players debate whether the gameplay shown there was from the first game or the sequel, one thing is for sure; the small gameplay snippet is easily the most amazing Easter egg in the entire movie.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

Community is divided on whether the gameplay is from Marvel's Spider-Man or the upcoming sequel

The scene in question is from an early segment of the movie, where Miles, after having defeated Spot (temporarily), has to rush back to his dorm room to get changed and go to the counselor's office, where his parents are waiting for him. As Miles enters the room, he sees Genki playing what can be assumed to be Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on his monitor.

From afar, the gameplay seems to be from the original game, with Peter donning the "Iron Spider" that gives him four extra mechanical limbs. However, upon closer inspection, the takedown animation appears identical to the one shown in the sequel's announcement trailer.

Given the nature of the scene as an Easter egg, there has been no confirmation from Sony or Insomniac Games about this. However, it has not stopped players from making guesses about the Easter egg or gameplay from the forthcoming title.

While some are sold on the idea of the gameplay being from the upcoming sequel, others think it is from the remastered version of the 2018 original. However, there is evidence that it is indeed from the upcoming title.

First, there's the gadget wheel on the left-hand side, which is a new addition, and secondly, the finisher Peter performs is not from the original game but from the sequel's announcement trailer. There are also other subtle differences, such as a different color palette in the gameplay, which is reminiscent of the recently released gameplay trailer during the PlayStation Showcase.

