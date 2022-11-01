“Is this true?” - Fans react as Dream hints at coming out

Fans have shared their reaction to Minecraft star Clay "Dream" posting a picture on his alternate Twitter account hinting at him being "gay." In the post, the YouTuber was seen wearing a decorative garland while looking at another individual.

He captioned it stating that he is unperturbed by people trying to poke fun at him by labeling him homosexual because he truly is. He said:

"when they call u gay as an insult not knowing you actually are"

His tweet generated a lot of attention. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2.7K likes and over a hundred retweets (at the time of writing). One user reacted to it by saying:

"Ayoo is this true??"

Did Dream just come out of the closet?

Dream has remained ambiguous regarding his sexuality over the years. However, in a tweet earlier this year, the YouTuber said that he was not gay, reiterating that he finds women attractive. However, he also mentioned that "some men" are appealing too. He said:

I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess

The tweet was met with a host of speculations regarding the exact nature of Dream's sexuality. Some users commented that not being gay is not necessarily the same as being heterosexual. Since he implied that men are "attractive" too, he could be anywhere on the spectrum of sexuality.

Another possible hint at his sexuality may be found in the recent drama he was involved in. He is alleged to have been involved in "grooming" a then 17-year-old girl. Dream, however, has since posted a Twitlonger where he claims that the girl had stated she was 18 at the time of the incident.

His latest tweet, by his own admission, hints at him being "gay." Since the term can often be loosely used to refer to a multitude of things, it is unclear if the YouTuber came out or posted it casually.

Fans react to the suggestive post

As stated earlier, the post has gone on to receive a lot of engagements in the form of retweets and replies. Users speculated on whether he was trolling or indeed hinting at his sexual preferences.

Here are some of the reactions:

Marlie @Ch1ld1nnit @dreamewastaken Yo is this a coming out tweet? @dreamewastaken Yo is this a coming out tweet? 😭

Zephyr Foxolotl @Vulpelux @dreamewastaken This account is honestly getting creepy now. Get your own identity, dreame. @dreamewastaken This account is honestly getting creepy now. Get your own identity, dreame.

Some fans appeared to be surprised by the sudden tweet:

list_Chris @list_Chrisss @dreamewastaken dream is well you just lost a follower and a subscriber @dreamewastaken dream is well you just lost a follower and a subscriber

Dream recently revealed his face after several years of being concealed behind the mask. It became one of the most talked about subjects within the gaming community. To read more about his face-reveal story, click here.

