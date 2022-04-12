“I’m not gay”: Minecraft streamer Dream surprises fans with unexpected tweet

To the surprise of no one, Dream fans worldwide are once again confused by the implications of his latest tweet.

It seems that the popular Minecraft content creator is constantly in hot water regarding allegations on whether he truly is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, is blatantly homophobic, or both. But as of recently, he is once again trending on Twitter in regards to what appears to be a final statement and an anecdote about his sexuality.

Dream @Dream I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess

Fans speculate about Dream's latest tweet

It is no secret that a good handful of Dream's fans are members of the LGBTQIA+ community and revere him as an icon or 'leader' of some sort. So when Dream finally addressed his sexuality word-for-word in his latest tweet, a few fans were quick to interpret it as him also coming out as bisexual and a fellow member of the community.

a6d @a6doff @Dream wait... I might be missing the point but does that mean you're bisexual 🤔 @Dream wait... I might be missing the point but does that mean you're bisexual 🤔

Several made references to streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson as the "some men" in question, given their closeness to each other.

Many fans tweeted in support of Dream, appreciating the fact that he is comfortable enough to discuss his sexuality on a public platform despite the possible repercussions. They also pointed out that his sexuality is still unlabeled, and his latest tweet only reinforced that notion.

eternity ♡ @eternitwt @Dream i think it’s cool that u are okay with publically saying that ur sexuality is open to everyone and urself @Dream i think it’s cool that u are okay with publically saying that ur sexuality is open to everyone and urself

cA¡ N 🌿 | sona 📌 @queerdrmie btw dream saying "i'm not gay" is only him saying he is not strictly mlm, as he also finds women attractive. it is not some kind of gotcha moment. gay is not being used as an umbrella term in this context at all. he is ambiguous, he is queer, and he is valid. thank you🤗 btw dream saying "i'm not gay" is only him saying he is not strictly mlm, as he also finds women attractive. it is not some kind of gotcha moment. gay is not being used as an umbrella term in this context at all. he is ambiguous, he is queer, and he is valid. thank you🤗

mak @gnfskrl the day that antis stops caring about dreams sexuality and trying to speculate it and just let him make jokes with his friends in peace will be the day i die happy. caring so much about whether he’s gay straight etc is so odd. just let him be ??? the day that antis stops caring about dreams sexuality and trying to speculate it and just let him make jokes with his friends in peace will be the day i die happy. caring so much about whether he’s gay straight etc is so odd. just let him be ???

However, it's important to note that his latest questionable tweet didn't necessarily come out of the blue and might actually be in response to the recent backlash on his alt account.

On April 10, Dream responded to HasanAbi's tweet regarding the demonetization of his latest YouTube video titled Dear Conservatives, GAY PEOPLE EXIST. The Minecraft streamer sarcastically questioned the title of the video and left a satirical reply to YouTube's decision.

dream @dreamwastaken @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo. @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo.

However, one fan made connections between the tweet and a reference to far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (who expressed the same ideology) to give evidence that it might have just been a joke in bad taste.

(´･ᴗ･ ` ) @caincatte dream @dreamwastaken @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo. @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo. (Reference: Far-Right commentator Alex Jones once said that there are chemicals in the drinking water that turn people gay, and the proof is on male frogs mating with each other. Dream drinks gay frog water (Probably why he is green)). twitter.com/dreamwastaken/… (Reference: Far-Right commentator Alex Jones once said that there are chemicals in the drinking water that turn people gay, and the proof is on male frogs mating with each other. Dream drinks gay frog water (Probably why he is green)). twitter.com/dreamwastaken/…

Dream also spent the day explaining his tweets and defending the fact that he is not homophobic and that his community is open to people of all sexualities and gender identities.

dream @dreamwastaken



our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍ anyone is welcome! “dream and his community are homophobic”our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like 🏳️‍🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍anyone is welcome! “dream and his community are homophobic”our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈anyone is welcome!

So it's safe to assume that the most recent tweet on his main account was simply in response to constant and consistent speculations on whether the content creator is part of the LGBTQIA+ community or just a very strong ally.

Dream is the alias of an American YouTuber and popular Minecraft content creator who is known for his affiliation with his own invite-only survival multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server.

The server is shared and hosted with fellow content creators GeorgeNotFound and Nick "Sapnap" Armstrong, otherwise known as the Dream Team. He has a combined following of 39.9 million followers across all seven of his YouTube channels and maintains an anonymous profile.

Edited by Siddharth Satish