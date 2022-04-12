“I’m not gay”: Minecraft streamer Dream surprises fans with unexpected tweet

To the surprise of no one, Dream fans worldwide are once again confused by the implications of his latest tweet.
It seems that the popular Minecraft content creator is constantly in hot water regarding allegations on whether he truly is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, is blatantly homophobic, or both. But as of recently, he is once again trending on Twitter in regards to what appears to be a final statement and an anecdote about his sexuality.
Fans speculate about Dream's latest tweet
It is no secret that a good handful of Dream's fans are members of the LGBTQIA+ community and revere him as an icon or 'leader' of some sort. So when Dream finally addressed his sexuality word-for-word in his latest tweet, a few fans were quick to interpret it as him also coming out as bisexual and a fellow member of the community.
Several made references to streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson as the "some men" in question, given their closeness to each other.
Many fans tweeted in support of Dream, appreciating the fact that he is comfortable enough to discuss his sexuality on a public platform despite the possible repercussions. They also pointed out that his sexuality is still unlabeled, and his latest tweet only reinforced that notion.
However, it's important to note that his latest questionable tweet didn't necessarily come out of the blue and might actually be in response to the recent backlash on his alt account.
On April 10, Dream responded to HasanAbi's tweet regarding the demonetization of his latest YouTube video titled Dear Conservatives, GAY PEOPLE EXIST. The Minecraft streamer sarcastically questioned the title of the video and left a satirical reply to YouTube's decision.
However, one fan made connections between the tweet and a reference to far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (who expressed the same ideology) to give evidence that it might have just been a joke in bad taste.
Dream also spent the day explaining his tweets and defending the fact that he is not homophobic and that his community is open to people of all sexualities and gender identities.
So it's safe to assume that the most recent tweet on his main account was simply in response to constant and consistent speculations on whether the content creator is part of the LGBTQIA+ community or just a very strong ally.
Dream is the alias of an American YouTuber and popular Minecraft content creator who is known for his affiliation with his own invite-only survival multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server.
The server is shared and hosted with fellow content creators GeorgeNotFound and Nick "Sapnap" Armstrong, otherwise known as the Dream Team. He has a combined following of 39.9 million followers across all seven of his YouTube channels and maintains an anonymous profile.