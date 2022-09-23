Is Xbox Series X getting a white paint job? New Logitech video features the console sporting a new design

The Xbox Series X could be getting a brand new shade if the latest rumors are to be believed, which have arisen thanks to a video commercial by Logitech. A commercial of Astro Gaming was released recently, with several consoles and gaming equipment present in the background.

If it turns out to be true, fans will be up for interesting times. After all, Xbox uses white and black colors to segregate between its two current-generation consoles.

So far, there has been no indication from Xbox about getting into different shades from the existing ones. There have been limited editions of the Series X and Series S, but they have been part of a collaboration with other brands.

This commercial has led to several speculations as the community quickly noticed what was in the background. Since then, neither Logitech nor Xbox have responded to anything, but this could be the first indicator of what's coming soon.

The Logitech commercial could be a sign of a white Xbox Series X coming in the future

As mentioned earlier, Xbox uses black and white colors to separate its dual SKU range. All the Xbox Series S sold so far have been white, while all Xbox Series X systems have been black. This excludes any limited edition versions that have been made in collaboration with others.

Things might change if a scene shown in the Astro Gaming commercial turns out to be true. The commercial featured the new A30 wireless headphones, with certain interesting items behind the model. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X were in the background, but the latter was in the uncharacteristic white color.

It could be a case that Astro Gaming - owned by Logitech - decided to customize one to meet the esthetics. However, there is yet to be any official information, and the brand doesn't even have such an offering in its catalog.

Incidentally, leaks about a white Xbox Series X had appeared in the past before too. There was an incidence of a white model before the Series X was officially revealed, which turned out to be false as Xbox was only supplied in black color and has continued to be the case.

A bigger reason for this speculation is Logitech's apparent positive relationship with Xbox. The recent handheld console that was released will support Xbox Cloud Gaming, which could be the first of a long collaboration.

Hence, there needs to be a way of confirming whether the Xbox Series X will get a white makeover or not. The freshly-released commercial will probably cause another round of speculation in the community.

